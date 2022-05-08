Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Pacific Business Village launched

11 minutes to read
Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Pacific Business Village launched in Tauranga

A new Pacific Business Village that aims to grow Pacific businesses, fundamental to the country's Covid-19 recovery, was launched by the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.