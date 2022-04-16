Business digest: Two new shareholders at Veros

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Two new shareholding partners have been appointed to Bay of Plenty property services company Veros.

Julie Price and Stephen Cornwall will join the Veros leadership team.

Veros managing director Morgan Jones said he was delighted to announce these latest appointments that recognise the pair's leadership and skills, "signalling another special milestone as a company".

"Since joining our team in 2019, both Julie and Stephen have grown to be impressive leaders, who exemplify our company values and culture in their approach to work. They have become invaluable members of our team."

Both born and bred in Rotorua, Price and Cornwall share a genuine investment in the growth and success stories of our regions.

Jones said Cornwall has become a key player in the development management team, working across some very complex and large land development projects.

Cornwall's experience means he understands the technical side of land development which helps to drive solutions and cost savings for projects, Jones said.

"Stephen is extremely hard working and will be the first to put his hand up to lead initiatives that support our team and drive our culture, so it feels a natural step that we welcome him to the leadership team."

Stephen Cornwall and Julie Price. Photo / Supplied

Jones said Price has recently been promoted to senior project manager and is a "super effective" and hardworking leader within the project management team and beyond.

"I'm always pleased to hear from clients of their high regard for Julie and her work."

Veros work across the growth and development spectrum of regional New Zealand including development management, project management, property advisory, and strategic projects.

Jones said the addition of Cornwall and Price strengthens the company's service delivery capacity and capability.

"We are delighted to welcome Julie and Stephen into their new roles in our leadership group, and we congratulate them on these appointments.

"These two have a passion for delivering excellent results for clients and are leading some of the most exciting projects currently under way across New Zealand."

Te Pūkenga welcomes Toi Ohomai and Wintec into the whānau

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology and Waikato Institute of Technology have announced they will move into Te Pūkenga on May 31 this year.

This early move by the two subsidiary Institute of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) marks the first time ākonga will be directly part of the new national vocational education provider, rather than a regional subsidiary.

Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town was pleased to welcome Toi Ohomai and Wintec into the Te Pūkenga whānau.

"Welcoming Wintec and Toi Ohomai ākonga, kaimahi, Tiriti partners, employers and stakeholders is a key milestone for Te Pūkenga. Wintec and Toi Ohomai are important community members and I acknowledge their standing and strengths.

"Te Pūkenga is committed to continued vocational education excellence in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions. Tiriti partners and Māori stakeholders are important to this commitment and the change in structure. All three organisations have appreciated Tiriti partner and Māori stakeholder engagement with this process."

Wintec chief executive Dave Christiansen, Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town and Toi Ohomai chief executive Dr Leon Fourie. Photo / Supplied

Te Pūkenga chairman Murray Strong said Wintec and Toi Ohomai Boards have played an integral role in supporting these two organisations to be change-ready and to make this move.

"As part of this process, Wintec and Toi Ohomai Boards will dissolve. Te Pūkenga management and an interim reference group, made up of at least two Te Pūkenga Council members and two additional members to enhance our Te Tiriti relationship, will be established to support Toi Ohomai and Wintec through until the operating model implementation."

Wintec Board chairman Niwa Nuri said the Board was happy to engage with Te Pūkenga to become an "early mover".

"The decision of Te Pūkenga to proceed reflects the same level of confidence we as a board have, in the readiness of the early mover ITPs to undertake this."

Toi Ohomai Board chairwoman Cathy Cooney said bringing Toi Ohomai and Wintec into Te Pūkenga whānau early will enable a low-risk phased approach, giving assurance and confidence as it moves the rest of the sector by 1 January 2023.

Toi Ohomai chief executive Dr Leon Fourie will take on the role as Toi Ohomai / Wintec transitional lead and Wintec chief executive Dave Christiansen will take on the role of Te Pūkenga ITP transition lead. Both roles will report to Te Pūkenga.

Wintec chief executive Dave Christiansen said Wintec was ready for this.

"Our staff have demonstrated resilience, dedication and commitment to their roles, and to our learners.

"Wintec has made a significant contribution to this region over many years and this will continue.

"After 22 years at Wintec, and nearly four as chief executive, this is quite a change for me personally.

"I leave knowing that we've achieved a lot and that Wintec will be in great hands with Leon - he's a talented and committed leader and I'm looking forward to contributing to the further success of Te Pūkenga in a different capacity."

Toi Ohomai chief executive Dr Leon Fourie said he acknowledged and appreciated the responsibility Te Pūkenga had placed in his hands.

"We will continue to build on the strengths of Wintec and Toi Ohomai and their contributions to their regions.

"I look forward to working with the talented executive teams and staff across both organisations as we look to build to the next level of delivery across the wider rohe."

NZ Biosecurity Supreme Award winners

Congratulations to Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital members Xerra, who took out the New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award with their maritime intelligence project 'Starboard'.

The Starboard tool uses data and analytics to assess the biosecurity risk of every vessel entering New Zealand waters.

Xerra Earth Observation Institute's Starboard tool is a maritime intelligence project, which is able to detect hitchhiker pests. Starboard can assess the biosecurity risk of every ship or boat entering Aotearoa based on their vessel movements and port visits in the past 12 months, game-changing for marine biosecurity.

It's a database of more than 16 billion ship positions worldwide. The team realised that the risk of a vessel bringing unwanted organisms to Aotearoa is strongly related to its past journey track and characteristics of travel.

By bringing together scientists, designers, engineers and end-users they are delivering a much-needed solution and improving marine biosecurity for New Zealand.

This year's awards recognised the project's impact and innovativeness for biosecurity, awarding Xerra the New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award in addition to the GIA Industry Award and the Mondiale VGL Innovation Award.