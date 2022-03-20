Business digest: Meet the 2022 Ballance farm environment awards entrants for Bay of Plenty

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand Farm Environment Trust has announced the Ballance Farm Environment Awards entrants for 2022 from the Bay of Plenty and East Coast regions.

NZFET chairwoman Joanne van Polanen said they had received a range of "excellent" entries from across the country for this year's awards.

"It shows that despite all the disruptions to business and life in general, farmers and growers across New Zealand are committed to environmentally sustainable practices.

"We are thrilled to be able to recognise and share their stories."

To ensure the safety of staff, entrants and judges, the regional awards events, due to start in March, have been postponed until June and July 2022.

"We are determined to run in-person functions to celebrate the entrants but will do this when it can be done more safely," said van Polanen.

The BFEA entrants from the Bay of Plenty region include farmers across livestock, sheep,

beef, horticulture and dairy.

Since buying the property 30 years ago, Dell, Ross and Roger Bawden from Oceanview Orchard Ltd have transformed this uneconomical Te Puke property into a thriving, sustainable and profitable kiwifruit orchard.

After years of sharemilking, Steve and Paula Holdem and Jeff and Glenys Holdem bought Holdem Farm in 2017 in partnership with Steve's parents, Jeff and Glenys, and have realised their vision of making their farm environmentally and financially sustainable.

Margaret and John Scrimgeour. Photo / Supplied

Dairy farmers John and Margaret Scrimgeour, from Nikau Trust, have diversified their business to include highly successful avocado and kiwifruit orchards.

Whiritoa Organic and Whiritoa Gold orchards grow both conventional and organic gold kiwifruit, and led by orchard manager Helen Scott are striving to leave the land in a better state than it was found, for the enjoyment of future generations.

Winston Fleming, of Winston Fleming Trust, took over this Rotorua farm from his father in the 1980s and since then has expanded and developed it into the 210ha property it is today.

Kim Goodwin, of Kawera Ltd, has farmed this semi-intensive bull farm for almost 40 years, implementing an excellent stocking policy that is tailored to the dry, variable climate.

Working as a team, Mark and Jane Johnson from Alcuin Station have made numerous improvements to the 1500ha sheep and cattle farm where they run 4400 ewes, 2200 trade lambs and just over 1800 cattle.

Glenalvon Ltd sheep and beef farm has been in the family for more than 100 years, with Willie Lyons taking over the reins in 2020 with the help of farm manager Tim Fairweather.

The core business of Tim and Cathie Forde's Havelock North property is finishing about 210 bulls each year. They also have a small breeding flock of about 100 sheep and lambs.

Last call for NZ Certified Builders apprentice challenge entries

NZ Certified Builders encourages carpentry apprentices nationwide to get their entries in before the April 1 deadline for the annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM.

The regional heats of the competition will be held on April 9, with the winner of each going on to compete for the coveted title of national champion later in the year.

Held in 20 locations across the country, including Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua and Taupo, the competition is open to any apprentices employed by NZCB member builders or who are enrolled with Industry Training Association Building.

All apprentices that compete in the regional heats will receive an ITM prize pack and additional prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place-getters.

Regional winners also win an all-expenses-paid trip to the national final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Hamilton, where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes.

Last call for NZ Certified Builders apprentice challenge entries. Photo / Supplied

NZCB Industry Pathways and Apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews says after record participation last year they're expecting another great turnout of apprentices ready to go hammer-to-hammer in the 2022 challenge.

"Anticipation for the challenge is always high among NZCB member builders and apprentices around the country, but we are seeing even more interest this year, especially as it's such an exciting time for the industry with record numbers of apprentices taking up the trade."

New appointments to Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Advisory Panel

Alistair Scarfe, of Tauranga, has been appointed to the independent Investment Advisory Panel for Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures.

With $40 million available each year from the Ministry for Primary Industries, SFF Futures supports problem-solving and innovation in New Zealand's food and fibre industries that will make a positive and lasting difference.

It offers a single gateway to apply for investment and provides grants of less than $100,000, right up to multi-million-dollar, multi-year partnerships.

The IAP performs an important role in SFF Futures by providing independent expert advice on both funding proposals and active programmes.

Alistair Scarfe. Photo / Supplied

MPI director of investment programmes Steve Penno said the newest members bring additional expertise in science, innovation, technology development and commercialisation to the panel.

"It's important that MPI has access to independent advice from experts with a range of disciplines, experience and backgrounds to provide that extra reassurance that the projects we fund are robust and able to add enduring benefits to New Zealand.



"With their range of experience and expertise, our new members are helping to ask the right questions and provide essential guidance."

From dairy farming roots in the Wairarapa, Tauranga's Alistair Scarfe is director and chief technology officer of Robotics Plus.

He has created and commercialised several world-first and globally awarded agritech systems, bringing together technology with a variety of business models to achieve commercial adoption. He is also an Industry Advisory Board member of the University of Waikato School of Engineering.

Scarfe, Andy Elliot and Mat Hocken were appointed by the Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor. They join existing IAP members chairwoman Lucy Griffiths, Zoe Attwood and Anne-Marie Broughton.

Barry Brook, Harry Burkhardt and outgoing chairman Steve Smith retired from the Panel at the end of 2021, having served for six years.

Bay of Plenty dairy award winners announced

The major winners in the 2022 Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards were Scott and Rebecca O'Brien.

The couple was announced winners of the region's Share Farmer of the Year category at the Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards annual awards dinner at the Awakeri Events Centre on March 11.

The other big winners were Hayden Purvis, who was named the 2022 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year, and Thomas Lundman, the 2022 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Scott, 39, and Rebecca, 41, are 50/50 sharemilking over two farms - Rory and Susan Gordon's 260ha Galatea 650-cow property and Peter and Cathy Brown's 100ha, 250-cow property. They won $9800 and four merit awards.

Scott grew up on a dairy farm, and when it was sold when he was 13 he knew the journey hadn't ended for him.

"I just love working with animals and the diverse day-to-day tasks of being a farmer.

"We love the leadership we offer to our staff and the lifestyle it provides for our family. The knowledge we are feeding the world gives us immense satisfaction in what we are doing."

Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year 2022 Hayden Purvis. Photo / Supplied

The winner of the 2022 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year category was Hayden Purvis.

Hayden won $7785 in prizes plus two merit awards and is Farm Manager for Peter Overdevest and Tania Akehurst on their 148ha Galatea farm, milking 400 cows.

Prior to entering the dairy industry eight years ago, Hayden was studying a Bachelor of Agriculture at Lincoln University and is now aiming towards his PrimaryITO Level 4.

Hayden, 28, says his wife Deborah and daughters Lucy, 2, and Sophie, 1, provide him with the motivation to get up in the morning during challenging times.

"I know that a rural upbringing is what I want for my kids, so even when it's raining, cold and wet outside, I know that my family admires me for being out there, working on the farm for them and us as a family unit."

Hayden wants to ensure he is continuing to challenge himself and reach his full potential in the industry, so he is moving to an 800-cow farm in the Waikato next season. "I hope to increase my staff management skills and ensure that I don't become complacent."

Runners-up in the Bay of Plenty Share Farmer of the Year category were Alvaro Borghi and Natalia Zefferino.

Chance and Racheal Church placed third in the Bay of Plenty Share Farmer category.

Quinn Morgan is the runner-up in the 2022 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager category.

Thomas Lundman is the 2022 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was Niamh Mark.

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to Keegan Blennerhassett.

The Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on March 29.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.