Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Alan Bickers made a Distinguished Fellow of Institute of Directors

11 minutes to read
Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Alan Bickers named Distinguished Fellow of Institute of Directors

Prominent director and former Tauranga City Council chief executive Alan Bickers has been made a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors New Zealand (IoD).

Distinguished

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.