Port of Tauranga chairman to retire from board

Port of Tauranga chairman David Pilkington has announced he is retiring as chairman later this year after nine years in the role and nearly 17 years on the board.

"I am incredibly proud of the legacy we have built over that time," he said.

David Pilkington. Photo / Supplied

"I have been fortunate to work with a highly skilled management team and fellow directors who have been open in sharing their diverse points of view. As a team, we have stayed focused on our long-term goals, while remaining flexible and responsive to the challenging environment in which we operate."

Pilkington will be succeeded by Julia Hoare at the end of July.

Julia Hoare. Photo / Supplied

Hoare joined the board in 2015 and chairs its audit committee. She has a wide range of commercial, financial, tax, regulatory and sustainability expertise developed from both her extensive governance roles and over the course of two decades as a partner with PwC.

Hoare is deputy chairwoman of The a2 Milk Company Ltd and a director of Auckland International Airport Ltd and Meridian Energy Ltd. She is president of the Institute of Directors and a member of the Chapter Zero New Zealand Steering Committee.

Building a case for timber

An agreement to create an industry advisory service for building designers aims to help promote and facilitate greater use of timber in New Zealand buildings.

Te Uru Rākau New Zealand Forest Service deputy director-general Jason Wilson says the Timber Design Centre was a "milestone" for increasing the use of timber in the design and construction of building projects.

It would particularly help with non-residential structures such as offices, hotels and multi-storey apartments, he said.

Jason Wilson. Photo / Supplied

The centre is an initiative between Te Uru Rākau–New Zealand Forest Service and a consortium comprising Scion (Crown Research Institute), Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association, New Zealand Timber Design Society and Branz.

"Through this collaboration, the centre will provide information on timber design guidance, research and development, and specialist technical advice to increase and speed up the use of timber in buildings.

"A great example of what is possible to be achieved through designing in wood is the world-leading Scion headquarters in Rotorua," Wilson said.

Task force marks first year

Tauranga's Urban Task Force (UTF) is celebrating its first anniversary.

In its inaugural year, UTF has completed six local council submissions, represented its members at two local government hearings, undertaken a legal opinion review on a major planning change, and worked closely with Tauranga City Council to review its CBD strategy and building consent processes.

"We strongly believe in a collective local property voice – together we can achieve more," says UTF board chairman Scott Adams.

But Adams warns more hard work was yet to come and the need to unite was stronger than ever.

"Tauranga's housing crisis isn't going away any time soon. It's imperative that the property industry's voice is heard in local government discussions so land can be developed and intensification can be achieved in an efficient, cohesive and practical way.

Urban Task Force chairman Scott Adams. Photo / Supplied

"We see the forthcoming year being even busier for our property industry and we will continue to advocate for positive planning and investment decisions, growth, collaboration, and accountability so new and renewed urban communities can thrive."

The incorporated society now has almost 50 members and memorandums of understanding have been signed with Priority One, Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, Property Council, Tauranga City Council and the Tauranga Moana Museum Trust.

UTF was officially launched in February last year and coincided with commissioners taking over from elective representatives at Tauranga City Council.

"To look back and see what we've achieved in just one year is extremely satisfying. Our industry – like many others – is facing a lot of challenges right now.

"Covid-19 and associated supply chain and labour force issues are front of mind, but increases in development contributions, the commercial rates differential, the larger Housing Enabling Bill, and upcoming changes to the RMA are equally as important."

Ōpōtiki harbour project halfway there

A $100 million redevelopment to re-establish the Ōpōtiki harbour has reached the halfway mark.

Two years ago, the Government announced Ōpōtiki's funding bid for an ambitious Harbour Development Project was successful and was supported by Kānoa-RDU, the government's regional economic development and investment unit.

The redevelopment will re-establish the Ōpōtiki harbour, build two training walls and open a new harbour entrance while closing the existing one.

Ōpōtiki Mayor Lyn Riesterer has described the process as "outstanding" and said the successful funding bid was the result of decades of hard work to make the town's vision reality.

"We waited and worked for more than 20 years for this! But when we said we were shovel ready, we meant it.

"You can see just how fast we have built these huge seawalls. They are already out past the breakers and are over the halfway mark. You now start to get an indication of the size and scale of our project.

"The success with the harbour is a testament to the current council and many years of councils, councillors, and of course my predecessor as Mayor John Forbes who drove this passion for decades.

"It is also a tribute to what can be achieved through genuine partnership – with iwi, with government and with the regional council, which was willing to put funding in the game early on in this process."

Preliminary launch of Techweek 2022

Techweek is a nationwide series of events showcasing and celebrating New Zealand innovation.

New Zealand's technology and innovation sectors are growing rapidly and Techweek fosters that growth by providing the national ecosystem with a week-long opportunity for connection and collaboration.

From May 16 to 22, there will be the opportunity to host events, workshops, seminars/webinars, classes and presentations on all things tech. With a mix of live, in-person, virtual and hybrid events available in each region, these events can be attended from anywhere in the world.

This year's themes include skills and knowledge, digital transformation, climate and sustainability, global impact, leaders and innovation, and Māori tech participation.

Gartshore Group wins RED

Tauranga-based Gartshore Group picked up four awards in the NZ Retail Interiors Association annual awards.

The RED Awards are fiercely competitive awards that celebrate the best fit-out, craftsmanship and design for categories such as hospitality, services, fashion, health and beauty, etc, and is topped off with the coveted Supreme Award.

Gartshore Group managing director Rob Gartshore said it was great to see a Tauranga business not only compete with New Zealand's best, but take away four awards including the supreme award, which "is no small feat".

Estuary work earns major awards

A collaborative project to make Te Awa o Ngātoroirangi/Maketū Estuary healthier for people to swim and fish in has won two ACE Awards this month.

On Tuesday, February 22, the project took out the Special Award, which recognises outstanding collaboration, and engineering consultancy WSP took out a Silver Award, which acknowledges great consulting service.

The ACE Awards judges recognised WSP for its consulting excellence in consenting and stakeholder engagement.

ACE New Zealand chief executive Helen Davidson said WSP listened to the community's needs, including local iwi and the coastguard, and adapted its solution based on feedback they received.

The Special Award recognises outstanding collaboration leading to exceptional outcomes between WSP, Beca, ICE Civil and Geo, DHI, Riverlake, Norconsult, Eco Nomos, Waterline, Discovery Marine, Cooney Lees Morgan, J Swap Contractors, Pacific 7, MAP Projects, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the local community and residents.

Grove Avocado Oil buys Fressure Foods

Bay of Plenty-based Grove Avocado Oil has bought Fressure Foods from New Zealand food service produce supplier Fresh Technologies.

The product created by the Fressure Foods arm of the business is high-pressure processing (HPP) treated guacamole.

The purpose of the acquisition is to increase Grove's product output by utilising a part of the avocado that was previously discarded in the avocado oil-making process - the flesh.

Grove Avocado Oil general manager James Greenlees said the business move was perfectly aligned with Grove's existing operation.

James Greenlees. Photo / Supplied

"Fressure is a great fit, and produces delicious guacamole from our suppliers' quality New Zealand avocados which will align with our strategy to add value to that raw material."

Grove will relocate the new guacamole processing plant from the existing Pukekohe site to Grove's own Te Puna-based avocado processing facilities over the next six months.

New staff will be employed to help run the increased operation, which will mean the company will be in a position to meet all New Zealand food service guacamole demands.

"As a team, we're really excited to enter the guacamole market, and we believe this is a positive step for the New Zealand avocado industry," Greenlees said.