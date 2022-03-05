Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Port of Tauranga chairman to retire from board

8 minutes to read
Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Port of Tauranga chairman to retire from board

Port of Tauranga chairman David Pilkington has announced he is retiring as chairman later this year after nine years in the role and nearly 17 years on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.