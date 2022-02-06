Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Classic Group launches national Grit campaign for Kiwi home buyers

10 minutes to read
Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz. Photo / Getty Images

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz
GettyImages-1159017873.JPG

Te Puna Industrial spokesman and ContainerCo managing director Ken Harris. Photo / Supplied 020222_Kevn_BOPzhs.JPG

Classic Group has released a visual campaign acknowledging the struggles Kiwis are facing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.