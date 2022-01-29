Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

The Bay of Plenty's median house price climbed 27.8 per cent year-on-year to reach $920,000 - a new record high.

The Rotorua District also reached a new record high of $700,000, while Tauranga's remains above the million-dollar mark at $1,010,000.

The latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand noted a slow down in the December market earlier than usual.

REINZ regional director Neville Falconer said attendance at open homes dropped noticeably in mid-November rather than mid-December, which saw activity in the market ease — in some cases due to existing finance agreements being pulled altogether.

REINZ regional director Neville Falconer. Photo / Supplied

As a result, properties are spending longer on the market, with the days to sell up from 27 days in December 2020 to 30 days in December 2021.

"However, this increase in days to sell is relatively minimal and indications are that the market remains strong notwithstanding the uplift in median days to sell.

Bayleys signs off 2021 with combined sales value of $216m-plus

The Bayleys Commercial Tauranga team sold three of some of the city's largest commercial properties last year with a combined value of more than $216 million.

The sold properties in 2021 included the $70m sale of Ferncliffe Farm in Tauriko, the Bethlehem Town Centre that sold for $102m and Farmers and GiImours site in Tauriko for $44m.

Bayleys Commercial Tauranga sales manager Mark Walton said 2021 had been an outstanding and record year for the Bayleys Commercial business.

The Bayleys Commercial Tauranga team sold the Ferncliffe Farm in Tauriko last year. Photo / Supplied

"With rising interest rates, supply chain issues, and Covid constantly lurking, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the market in 2022 but all is not doom and gloom."

Walton said the Tauranga Commercial property market was consistently a favourite of investors around the country and the pipeline of quality properties coming to the market for 2022 remained strong.

Rotorua Tompkins Wake 2021 Business Awards going virtual

The Rotorua Tompkins Wake 2021 Business Awards is determined not to let Covid rain on its party.

After being derailed by regional Covid outbreaks, three times in a row, the big party is finally on but with a slightly different look.

Organisers will be running an interactive on-line Business Awards event at 4pm on February 4.

All finalists and sponsors are being contacted with details of how this will work, and the Zoom-in contacts will be made available to the public to join, free of charge.

Awards name sponsor John Calder, chief executive of Tompkins Wake, said while it was naturally disappointing the awards gala event can't go ahead under the red traffic light setting, it will still be great to see the finalists and winners acknowledged and recognised albeit virtually.

"Tompkins Wake is incredibly proud to be supporting Rotorua businesses and the Rotorua Business Chamber and we acknowledge and thank the Chamber team for their work and efforts navigating the challenges Covid has brought for the event."

British celebrity cosmetic dentist settles in the Bay

Tauranga-based dental practice Corson Dental has welcomed a new face to its team.

British celebrity cosmetic dentist Dr Richard Lee will bring his knowledge, skills and experience of more than 20 years in the dental industry to the Tauranga team.

Lee - who is the cosmetic dentist on British television's Extreme Beauty Disasters - said he loves helping people regain confidence in their smiles.

"We often see patients who are embarrassed about their teeth, and our services can massively boost their confidence.

"I've had people come to see me because they are going for a promotion at work and feel that their teeth don't reflect who they are. After treatment, they forget about their insecurities and can just shine."

Lee says he is looking forward to beginning a new life on the other side of the world with Kiwi wife Sherree and their two sons Henry, 7, and Freddie, 4.

In 1999, Lee graduated from Birmingham University with a bachelor's degree in dental surgery.

After working in general practice for a few years, he developed a passion for cosmetic dentistry.

British celebrity cosmetic dentist Dr Richard Lee has settled in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Lee spent time in Florida, going through The Dawson Academy and trained at other renowned international courses before becoming an active member of the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

He later became one of the few dentists in the United Kingdom to gain accreditation in 2013.

Tauranga's Corson Dental was established in 2004 by Jennifer Corson, who says the team is delighted to have Lee on board.

"We are honoured to be working alongside Richard. Having someone with so much talent join our team provides a great opportunity for us to learn and grow together.

"We can't wait to see him in action and offer his unique experience, training, knowledge and skills to our patients."

Te Puna distillery voted number one

Te Puna-based distillery Distillerie Deinlein was voted the number one vodka in New Zealand by the DISH Magazine tasting panel.

It was the distillery's Blue Duck vodka that won the recognition.

Director Tobi Deinlein said it was great to do well in a blind taste testing.

"It always feels like a validation of a lot of hard work and near-obsessive attention to details that no one really ever sees, but to be picked number one out of a big field of 44 local vodkas, now that's something exceptional.

"We can't think of a better pick me up during these Covid times, a lot of the bars and restaurants that we have been personally dealing with for many years have really been hurting, sadly a number haven't made it.

"Thinking about that brings you down to earth with a thud."

The Te Puna distillery has been operating in the Minden hills for nearly 20 years.

"Though domestic sales have been hard hit, exports have grown remarkably and we've exported over 60 pallets in the last 12 months."



Judges said: "All three of our judges were wowed by its soothing purity and delicacy of flavour."

Plus, $5 from every bottle purchased from their website is donated to NZ Forest & Bird.

Tauranga businesses fundraising for Tongan relief

Tauranga businesses have come together to support families in Tonga following the volcanic eruption and tsunami earlier this month.

Vanilla company Heilala Vanilla set up a donation page to help with relief efforts after the eruption on January 15 and more than $140,000 has been donated so far surpassing its initial goal of $100,000.

Every cent of the funds donated goes directly to response efforts with the company covering all administrative and associated costs required for the foundation to carry out its work.

Heilala chief executive Jennifer Boggiss said funds donated so far have exceeded their expectations "as it was just a dream a week ago".

"It shows the power of community and the importance of coming together to help us do even more for Tonga than we ever anticipated."

Tauranga company Comvita also made a significant donation towards the relief efforts.

Mount Maunganui's Sea People Ice Cream will be donating all profits made from its vanilla ice cream sammies to the Tonga Tsunami relief fund until the end of the month.

While prominent San Francisco baker (and Heilala customer) Butter& has added a donation feature at its checkout to support the relief fund.

Since news of the devastation, the Heilala team has been in contact with MORDI (the company's on the ground partner in Tonga) and have been updated on the situation for rural communities, particularly in Tongatapu, Haa'api and 'Eua where crops have been badly affected as a result of the eruption and subsequent tsunami.

This will cause a huge food shortage both in the short and medium-term, impacting all crops including bananas, cassava, yams, taro, pineapple, watermelon and kava.

Heilala is working with MORDI to formulate a plan for the funds to ensure immediate needs are met, with food being the most pressing requirement.

Eleven pallets of food are being shipped this week and these shipments will continue until the immediate food shortage is alleviated.

Heilala Vanilla's Tonga Tsunami Relief Fund is still open for donations. To donate, visit donorbox.org/tonga-tsunami-relief-effort-2022.

Customer Service Centre opens at new interim location

The Tauranga City Council's customer service centre is now open to the community at He Puna Manawa.

The move to 21 Devonport Rd is part of the council's staged withdrawal from its Willow St site, so the civic precinct can be redeveloped and the council's leased administration building at 90 Devonport Rd is built.

The customer service centre officially opened its doors at He Puna Manawa and was blessed earlier this week.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said it was exciting to see the vibrant community space at He Puna Manawa coming to life.

"It's less than six months since we confirmed this would be the temporary home for our customer service centre and central library, and just over three months since we held the pre-construction blessing, so it's wonderful to see what has already been achieved.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to help breathe new life into this part of the city and generate support for the surrounding businesses, while our other civic projects progress in the background."

Customer services manager Margaret Batchelar said her team was looking forward to welcoming the community into the new space.

"This is a chance to trial new ways of working before our permanent home is built, so we're looking forward to hearing what people think."

Work is still under way to develop the space at He Puna Manawa that will house the central library. The fit-out is on track to be completed by the start of April and the library will open soon after.

The customer service centre will be based at He Puna Manawa until the construction of council's leased administration building at 90 Devonport Rd is completed.

The central library will remain at He Puna Manawa until its new space is built at the civic precinct.

Western Bay weekly spend in December just shy of $50m

Weekly retail spend in December across the Western Bay reached just shy of $50 million, according to economic development agency Priority One.

The was $6.7m, or 31 per cent, higher than the same week last year.

Spending growth was led by home and recreation, and fuel and automotive, up by 40 per cent each. Food, liquor and pharmacy was up by 33 per cent.

Hospitality and accommodation was down 19 per cent and clothing, footwear and department stores were down 10 per cent, reflecting lesser visitor numbers and potentially caution around mixing and mingling.

Total weekly spend has settled at around $40m for the last two weeks.

"The number of new listings increased in the Bay of Plenty, and inventory levels are slowly replenishing after the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2021."