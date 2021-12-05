Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Bay builder wins big in House of the Year awards

10 minutes to read
Got business news? Email businessBOP@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Got business news? Email businessBOP@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga building company Calley Homes wins top award

Tauranga building company Calley Homes has won a top award in the Master Builders House of the Year 2021 Virtual Awards.

Calley Homes was the winner of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.