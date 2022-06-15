There’s a new type of safety camera in town and it’s not looking at your speed, but rather whether you're on the phone and wearing your seat belt. Video / NZ Herald

Nearly 100 drivers were caught speeding through the Cameron Rd roadworks site in just two days last week, with police continuing to crackdown on offenders.

The roadworks site has a temporary 30km/h speed limit while work is done to change the layout as part of the Tauranga City Council Cameron Rd joint venture project.

Last week, Tauranga police launched a speed enforcement campaign after multiple reports of people speeding through the roadworks site between First Ave and Fifth Ave.

Speed-activated sensors have been installed to capture and warn speeding motorists how fast they are going.

Western Bay of Plenty road police team leader Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said 23 people were issued speeding tickets in just two days of patrols last week.

The highest speed was recorded at 54km/h.

Another 73 drivers were issued warnings for travelling between 33km/h and 37km/h.

Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter, the head of the Western Bay of Plenty road policing team. Photo / George Novak

"Those issued speeding tickets included those clocked at over 40km/h and up to 49km/h, and two drivers were issued tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, he said.

"This is unacceptable, especially when most of those spoken to claimed they never realised how fast they were going and did not realise this was a workplace site.

"Being oblivious to your speed and surroundings is concerning. We need people to focus 100 per cent on their driving, including being aware of their speed, their surroundings, and the people around them.

"Especially on our highways where the risk of having a serious injury crash is much greater. This year we've had five road fatalities in our district, including one where speed was a contributing factor."

Hunter said motorists can expect the police to turn up to enforce the road safety speed reduction rules at roadwork sites "anywhere" in the city, and at any time of the day.