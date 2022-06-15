A building has been gutted in a "suspicious" fire at The Historic Village in Tauranga overnight.
A police spokeswoman said police were called about 12.45pm to a premises on 17 Ave following a report of a fire.
"It's being treated as suspicious.
"Police conducted area inquiries at the time however no one was located," she said.
Police will make inquiries along with Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ).
A reporter at the scene said a stand alone building in the complex had been gutted by fire and FENZ staff were dampening down hotspots.
More to come.