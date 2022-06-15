A building gutted by fire at The Historic Village this morning. Video / Emma Houpt

A building has been gutted in a "suspicious" fire at The Historic Village in Tauranga overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were called about 12.45pm to a premises on 17 Ave following a report of a fire.

"It's being treated as suspicious.

A building gutted by fire at The Historic Village this morning. Photo / Emma Houpt

"Police conducted area inquiries at the time however no one was located," she said.

Police will make inquiries along with Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ).

A reporter at the scene said a stand alone building in the complex had been gutted by fire and FENZ staff were dampening down hotspots.

More to come.