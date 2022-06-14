Cameron Rd reopens after gas main leak

A section of Cameron Rd is closed due to a gas line strike. Photo / Talia Parker

Cameron Rd has reopened and traffic is flowing after it was partly closed due to a gas main leak mid-morning.

A gas line strike closed a section of Cameron Rd between Sheppard and Cornwall Sts.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said a gas line was hit near Kent St and diversions were in place.

Traffic was still slowly flowing around the area.

A reporter at the scene said Fire and Emergency NZ trucks were at the scene and the area smelt like gas.

A Fire and Emergency NZ media spokeswoman said two fire trucks from Greerton and Tauranga were at the scene of a gas line rupture.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident at 10:40am.