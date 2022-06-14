Cameron Rd reopens after gas main leak

Cameron Rd has reopened and traffic is flowing after it was partly closed due to a gas main leak mid-morning.
A gas line strike closed a section of Cameron Rd between Sheppard and Cornwall Sts.
A Tauranga City Council spokesman said a gas line was hit near Kent St and diversions were in place.
Traffic was still slowly flowing around the area.
A reporter at the scene said Fire and Emergency NZ trucks were at the scene and the area smelt like gas.
A Fire and Emergency NZ media spokeswoman said two fire trucks from Greerton and Tauranga were at the scene of a gas line rupture.
Firefighters were alerted to the incident at 10:40am.