Candidates (clockwise) Helen Houghton, Cameron Luxton, Sam Uffindell, Jan Tinetti, Peter Wakeman, Yvette Lamare, Andrew Hollis, Tony Corbett, Sue Grey, Allan Cawood, and Christ Coker. Photos/Supplied

Issues facing Tauranga's LGBTQ community have been highlighted this week after Bethlehem College asked parents to sign its belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman only. With just days before voting closes, Kiri Gillespie asked the city's byelection candidates where they stood on such matters.

Allan Cawood

One Party co-leader Allan Cawood. Photo / Supplied

About: One Party, 65, business consultant, living in Tauranga

Explain your views on the situation at Bethlehem College. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

Yes, it's okay for this state-integrated school to hold its own beliefs and ask parents to acknowledge them. If a requirement doesn't suit a particular child or family, then those families are free to seek other excellent available alternatives.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

The ONE Party manifesto acknowledges that God intended that marriage be between a man and a woman.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

I would have voted against this bill because I don't believe the Government needs to get involved with family business in this way. Government overreach is interfering with parents raising their families as they see fit.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

No.

Christopher Coker

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party candidate Christ Coker. Photo /Supplied

About: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party, 43, Chief executive Senepret Therapeutics, living in Waipiro Bay, Ruatoria

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

If a school wants [to say] marriage is only in alignment with religious scripture, then they can do so. There shouldn't be interference from local governing bodies taking away the rights of any humans, LGBT or not. Bringing awareness allows the students to know so they are able to select a safer option.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

Whether it's a civil union or a marriage certificate, once again, it should not be up to anybody else outside of the consenting adults who agree to form a bond based on love. So I agree with the bill for same-sex marriages.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

I wrote a letter to the Government describing how it saddened me to hear that we were allowing this to carry on, not allowing the growth and maturity of the small child to develop the way that they see fit, without having hormone treatment. I sincerely disagree with conversion therapy.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

Yes.

Tony Corbett

Independent candidate Tony Corbett. Photo / Supplied

About: Independent candidate, 71, entrepreneur, living in Browns Bay, Auckland

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

In a free and democratic society, people are allowed to have opposing views to others and neither group has the right to intimidate the other. Bethlehem College has the right to believe in the Word of God, Jesus Christ. If parents or students don't agree with their beliefs, go elsewhere.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

Thousands of years of [belief] agrees with Bethlehem College that "marriage is an institution created by God in which one man and one woman enter into an exclusive relationship intended for life". If a human law is not based on the eternal law of life, then it's no law.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

If the Labour regime and Parliament spent more time representing the collective whole of New Zealand, rather than pandering to minority agendas and issues, such as conversion therapy and the quackery of climate change, maybe we wouldn't have the record inflation, debt and social woes we're faced with.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

No.

Sue Grey

NZ Outdoors and Freedom candidate Sue Grey. Photo / Supplied

About: NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party, 58, Self-employed lawyer, living in Mount Maunganui

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

It's a huge concern when some try to close down different views. It is important that all issues can be talked about, and that we respect people who hold different beliefs. Pressure placed on young people to conform has never worked in the past. [For] some such action may result in trauma and emotional and physical harm.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

People are people, and marriage is a union of love. I support equal rights for all people without discrimination.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

Forcibly changing a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression is unethical. Gender is a complex socio-biological sliding scale, impacted by genetics (some are born XXY), endocrine exposures, and even womb status (i.e. womb cohabitants alter hormonal exposure).

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

Yes.

Andrew Hollis

New Nation Party candidate Andrew Hollis. Photo / NZME

About:

New Nation Party, 50, Company owner, living in Tauranga

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

A private school can ask parents for any undertaking as the parents have a choice ... [so] the school can express any option they like but if local parents have no choice but to send their child to the school then the strength of opinion expressed by the school is inappropriate.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

Whatever anyone's views are of same-sex marriage, none of us have the right to deny two individuals the opportunity to express their love for each other. Consequently, I support formalisation of same-sex relationships although I have some doubt as to whether "marriage" is the right word.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

[If the aim of the bill ] is to stop the abuse of a child then a short amendment to an abuse act would suffice. If this bill seeks the total ban it purports to, there are several omissions. I am tempted therefore to see this bill as simply a cosmetic exercise.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

No.

Helen Houghton

New Conservative candidate Helen Houghton. Photo / Supplied

About:

New Conservative Party, 55, teacher and law and political science student living in Pyes Pa.

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

LGBT and Christians have opposing views and each is entitled, by law, to hold their beliefs. Christians are not going to rewrite a book that was inspired 2000 years ago, therefore, yes, it is more than acceptable that they hold to their truth. A Christian school would provide a safe and compassionate environment for all.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

Marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman. Children should have a legal right to a mother and a father. All people should have the same rights in law but we don't have to agree on all matters, often people will have different beliefs.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

Against, because any extreme kind of conversion therapy is already covered in the Crimes Act. This Bill is vague and does more harm than assists. People who genuinely seek help may not be able to get comprehensive support because councillors could be too afraid of saying something considered to be conversion.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

No.

Yvette Lamare

Tauranga independent candidate Yvette Lamare. Photo / Andrew Warner

About: Independent candidate, age, occupation and residence not stated.

Only one response to all questions:

God is the only one who judged us.

Cameron Luxton

Act Party candidate Cameron Luxton. Photo / Supplied

About: Act Party, 32, builder, living in Tauranga.

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

I don't agree with the views expressed at Bethlehem College but ultimately it should be up to schools to decide what principles they uphold and support. I support freedom of expression. Parents should be able to decide whether this is the sort of environment they want their kids educated in.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

I support it and I would have voted for it but it's not the biggest issue to me. I'm more focussed on solutions to crime, the cost-of-living crisis and infrastructure.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

I would have voted to ban it. The harm it causes individuals is immense.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

Yes

Jan Tinetti

Labour list MP and cabinet minister Jan Tinetti. Photo / Supplied

About:

Labour Party, 54, Internal Affairs Minister, Women's Minister and Associate Education Minister, Labour list MP, living in Matua, Tauranga

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

Marriage is a legal term ... It's simply not accurate for anyone to say that marriage is only between a man and a woman. The bigger issue is the message this might have on young people. All our schools need to be accepting of all young people, including any identifying as part of the rainbow community.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

Absolutely, sexual orientation shouldn't be a barrier to accessing the legal recognition of a relationship. If you don't support gay marriage then don't have one.

How did you vote on this Bill and why?

I voted against the harmful out and outdated practice of so-called conversion therapy. People should be celebrated for who they are.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?



Had planned to but tested for Covid-19 that morning.

Sam Uffindell

National candidate Sam Uffindell. Photo / Supplied

About: National Party, 38, Head of Financial Economic Crime at Rabobank, owner and director of New Zealand HuMates, living in Paengaroa, Bay of Plenty

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

As an integrated school, Bethlehem holds certain views and parents should be aware of this when considering their child's education options. Every student has a right to feel valued and Bethlehem should live by its values of not tolerating bullying and encouraging tolerance and understanding.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

Yes, I do.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

I would have voted for the legislation but I will always defend the rights of parents to have conversations with their children about these issues.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

Yes

Peter Wakeman

Independent candidate Peter Wakeman. Photo / Supplied

About:

Independent candidate, 62, retired, living in Clifton Hill, Christchurch

Explain your views on Bethlehem College's situation. Do you think it's okay for a school to hold this belief and ask parents to acknowledge it? Do you agree with concerns about the kind of environment this creates for LGBT students?

I'm unsure, unless they allow other points of view to be part of their school. I agree with concerns as those who identify as LGBT may feel unwelcome at this school. Having been to a Christian school, sexuality was not discussed or taught. This promotes ignorance, discrimination and estranged relationships.

What are your views on same-sex marriage and do you support the legislation that made it legal in NZ?

Relationships/attractions are brain-to-brain, determining sexuality. Switching off a life-support machine in hospital or being involved in the treatment is relevant to the partner. Without a will, there are legal rights in the event of death for the partner. Without same-sex marriage this would be discriminatory to the LGBT community.

Parliament recently voted to ban conversion therapy. How would you have voted on this bill and why?

Look at the damage conversion therapy has done and what it could continue to do to people. I don't think it is the role of humans to change the sexuality of other humans because it is biological and can change overtime. Such a policy demonises people. Judgement is for God.

Did you attend Tauranga's Pride Picnic last month?

No.

Gordon Dickson was approached for comment.