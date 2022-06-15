Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga byelection Q&A - on Bethlehem College, same-sex marriage and conversion therapy

12 minutes to read
Candidates (clockwise) Helen Houghton, Cameron Luxton, Sam Uffindell, Jan Tinetti, Peter Wakeman, Yvette Lamare, Andrew Hollis, Tony Corbett, Sue Grey, Allan Cawood, and Christ Coker. Photos/Supplied

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

Issues facing Tauranga's LGBTQ community have been highlighted this week after Bethlehem College asked parents to sign its belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman only. With just days before voting

