More than 5000 people have already voted in the Tauranga byelection. Photo / NZME

More than 5000 people have already voted in Tauranga's byelection for a new MP.

Election day is not until June 18 but 5024 ordinary votes from Jun 4 to Jun 9 have already been cast.

There are 51,120 people enrolled on the general roll in the Tauranga electorate.

Voting Services Manager Graeme Astle said if people were ready to vote now, they could.

"There'll be voting places open across the city this weekend making it easy to vote, if you're out and about," he said.

Astle said people should remember to take an EasyVote card with them and it made voting faster. However, people could still vote without it.

There will be 17 voting places open this weekend.

Times and dates of advance voting varied so Astle recommended people check before they go.

The number of voting places will increase to 20 on election day.

The Tauranga electorate has 51,120 enrolled voters. Image / Supplied

Tauranga by-election advance and election day voting places

Bethlehem

Bethlehem Town Centre (ex-

Hammer Hardware), 19 Bethlehem Road

Sat 4 Jun–Wed 15 Jun 10am–4pm

Thu 16 Jun 10am–7pm

Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Brookfield

Brookfield School, 20 Millers Road

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 12 Jun 10am–3pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Gate Pa

Tauranga Girls' College Hall, 930 Cameron Road

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Greerton

Greenpark School, 13 Lumsden Street

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Tauranga RSA, 1237 Cameron Road

Sat 4 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 5 Jun 10am–3pm

Mon 6 Jun–Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 12 Jun 10am–3pm

Mon 13 Jun–Wed 15 Jun 10am–4pm

Thu 16 Jun–Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Matua

Matua School, 147 Levers Road

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 12 Jun 10am–3pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Mount Maunganui

Bayfair Shopping Mall (next to

Amazon), Maunganui Road

Sat 4 Jun–Wed 15 Jun 10am–4pm

Thu 16 Jun 10am–6pm

Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Mount Maunganui College, 565

Maunganui Road

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 12 Jun 10am–3pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Mount Maunganui Primary School, 13 Orkney Road

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Senior Citizens' Hall, 345

Maunganui Road

Sat 4 Jun 10am–4pm

Mon 6 Jun–Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Mon 13 Jun–Wed 15 Jun 10am–4pm

Thu 16 Jun–Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Otūmoetai

Otūmoetai Baptist Church, 8

Claremont Terrace

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Otūmoetai Intermediate School, 5 Charles Street

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm



St Columba Church Hall, 502

Otumoetai Road

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Parkvale

Fraser Cove Shopping Centre

(near Jesters), 229-231 Fraser

Street

Sat 4 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 5 Jun 10am–3pm

Mon 6 Jun–Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 12 Jun 10am–3pm

Mon 13 Jun–Wed 15 Jun 10am–4pm

Thu 16 Jun 10am–6pm

Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Pillans Point

Pillans Point School, 101

Maxwells Road

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Pyes Pa

Aquinas College, 183 Pyes Pa

Road

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 12 Jun 10am–3pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Tauranga

City Centre (ex-Langtons), 46

Spring Street

Sat 4 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 5 Jun 10am–3pm

Mon 6 Jun–Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 12 Jun 10am–3pm

Mon 13 Jun–Wed 15 Jun 10am–4pm

Thu 16 Jun–Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

City Centre (ex-Simply Gifts), 106 Devonport Rd

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sun 12 Jun 10am–3pm

Mon 13 Jun–Fri 17 Jun 10am–4pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Tauranga Primary School Hall, 31 5th Avenue

Sat 11 Jun 10am–4pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm

Tauriko

Tauranga Crossing (next to Maher Shoes Ground Floor), 2 Taurikura Drive

Sat 4 Jun–Wed 15 Jun 10am–4pm

Thu 16 Jun 10am–7pm

Fri 17 Jun 10am–5pm

Sat 18 Jun 9am–7pm