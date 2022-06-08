The fire was "fully involved" when the brigade arrived.

A fire at the Tribesmen gang pad in Murupura in the early hours of Monday morning has been deemed "not suspicious" by police.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said the fire, which took place about 2.50am, was not arson and the circumstances were "not suspicious".

"All concerned are satisfied with this," he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they received a report of a building fire in Murupara about 2.50am on June 6.

The spokesperson said the building was an "industrial shed" measuring about 40m by 30m.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause was yet to be determined, the spokesperson said.

Fire trucks responded from Rotorua, Kawerau and Murupara and water tankers and crews responded from Lake Ōkāreka, Kaingaroa Forest, Edgecumbe and Ngongotahā.

In Auckland, Tribesmen gang members are reportedly in a dispute with rival gang the Killer Beez and it has sparked a series of drive-by shootings.