Scene of the house fire on Maranui St this morning. Video / Megan Wilson

Neighbours have described a house fire in Mount Maunganui overnight as "an explosion" and like an "earthquake".

Emergency services were called to a house "well-involved" in fire on Maranui St just after 2am today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there were no reports of injuries.

The owner of the house, who did not want to be named, said fire crews did an "amazing job" and the neighbours also came and helped out.

Scene of the house fire on Maranui St this morning. Photo / Megan Wilson

The owner said everyone got out of the house safely.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "it wasn't just a fire, it was an explosion."

The neighbour described the incident as "an unfortunate accident".

"But everybody's safe, that's the main thing."

A resident who lived in the area, who also did not want to be named, said she woke up last night with "a sudden jolt".

"We thought it was an earthquake."

Six appliances and a command unit went to the scene from the Mount Maunganui, Tauranga and Greerton fire stations.

A fire investigator at the scene this morning said it was the smoke alarms that alerted the occupants that the house was on fire.

Smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire. Photo / Megan Wilson

"Thankfully they had them installed and working.

"They were able to evacuate and alert the neighbours at the time."

One of the neighbouring houses was alerted by the smoke alarm and the resident came to investigate and wasn't in their room at the time, the investigator said.

"So another bonus with the smoke alarms there."

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a fire on Maranui St around 2.20am.

It's the second house fire in less than a week in Mount Maunganui after an Orkney Rd home was gutted by a blaze on Friday.