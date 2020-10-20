Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Multiple crashes in Bethlehem, critical injuries

Emergency services have responded to two separate crashes in Bethlehem this morning.

A critically injured person has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Westmorland Rise.

A police media spokeswoman said they received reports of a single vehicle crashing off the road about 10.30am.

The driver was initially trapped but has been freed by a fire crew, she said.

The road is closed between Bethlehem Rd and Athelstan Way and motorists are advised to avoid the area, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person with critical injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Meanwhile, a crash between a car and a truck, on State Highway 2 in Bethlehem, was causing delays.

A police media spokeswoman said they got reports of the crash at 9.50am.

There was debris on the road and part of the highway was blocked for a time but has since been cleared, she said.

There did not appear to be any injuries and St John were not required.