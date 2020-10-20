Woman hands herself in after alleged assault in Bureta, Tauranga

Police were called to the venue around 6.25pm on Sunday. Photo / File

The woman who allegedly assaulted another woman at a bar on Sunday handed herself in to police that same night.

Police received a report of an assault at a hospitality venue on Bureta Rd about 6.25pm on Sunday.

A police media spokeswoman said a woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The alleged offender presented to the local station and was charged with wounds with intent to injure and common assault."

She is due to appear at Tauranga District Court on Thursday.