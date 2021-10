There was a power outage in Mount Maunganui this morning. Photo / Powerco

More than 1000 customers were affected by a power outage In Mount Maunganui this morning.

A Powerco spokesperson said the outage in Mount Maunganui began about 6.50am this morning with 1132 customers disconnected.

Of those, 1107 were reconnected by 8.26am with 25 remaining.

The remaining customers are expected to have power restored by midday.

The cause of the outage is still being investigated.