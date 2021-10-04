Tauranga photography exhibition marks 10 years since Rena grounded

Graeme Brown and Ross Brown were Maritime New Zealand's official photographers when Rena grounded. Their photos are now on display 10 years later. Photo / George Novak

An exhibition commemorating 10 years since the day Rena grounded off the shores of Tauranga has formally opened today.

Rena Commemoration was blessed at Coronation Park in Mount Maunganui this morning, marking the October 5, 2011, incident that would go on to become New Zealand's worst maritime environmental disaster.

The exhibition is free and consists of 20 image boards on 10 display stands, which will be illuminated at night. The 1.8m x 1.2m photos will be on show at the park for two weeks before moving to The Strand where the exhibition is expected to run for a further three weeks.

The exhibition has been compiled by Visionmedia, which acted as Maritime New Zealand's official photographers at the time of the grounding.

The photos capture several different aspects of the disaster such as the spill of oil on local beaches, the impact on wildlife, the perishing wreck of Rena, and the community's volunteer efforts at cleaning the oil up.

