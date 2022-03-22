Pāpāmoa man David Holland has been missing more than a week. Photo / Supplied

The family of missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland has travelled to New Zealand to help search for their loved one.

Originally from Swansea, Wales, the 31-year-old doctor told friends he was going for a swim at his local beach on the evening of March 11.

He has not been seen since.

Despite search efforts from agencies including Police, Coastguard, members of the public and Holland's friends and neighbours, nothing of interest has been found.

A Go Fund Me page was created a day ago intended to enable his family to not worry about finances during their time in New Zealand.

As of 1.30pm Tuesday, more than 240 people had donated almost $22,000.

Page creator Dean Ella wrote: "David is a wonderful person. His friends, family and colleagues love him for being kind-hearted, endlessly thoughtful and funny."

They described him as active and outdoorsy and is a keen cyclist, swimmer, hiker, ultimate frisbee player and an excellent swing dancer.

"It is due to this warm, open, adventurous personality that David has friends from all over the world and all walks of life that are looking for ways to help."

They said there was a lot of uncertainty and one of the ways they hoped to help was by "ensuring that Dave's family do not need to worry about finances. . .whilst they continue to navigate this inconceivable situation."

Police said inquires were still being carried out and the search to date is being reviewed.

Efforts had included a large search last weekend when 148 volunteer searchers helped comb the sand dunes for any items of interest.

None were found.