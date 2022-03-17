David Holland has been missing for a week. Photo / Supplied

Marking a week since the search for a missing Pāpāmoa man began, a large ground search for David Holland is planned for tomorrow.

Police say Holland, 31, told friends last Friday evening he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd.

Holland later failed to come to work, and police said this was unlike him.

Assisted by other agencies, police have since combed the coastline for any sign of him, as well as searching by sea and air.

Tomorrow a large ground search is planned and will involve several volunteers walking the sands dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area.

A police spokesperson said it would like to thank staff from Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard as well as numerous volunteers who have assisted so far.

"To date nothing has been found that would give any clues as to David's whereabouts or movements.

"We are still asking to hear from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of Friday 11 March, especially on or around the beach."

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.