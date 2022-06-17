The eastern Bay of Plenty has been identified as a community experiencing a high level of drug-related harm. Photo / Andrew Warner

A free methamphetamine harm reduction programme has been launched in the eastern Bay of Plenty, with services now available in Murupara.

The programme - Te Ara Oranga - is a "unique partnership" between police, mental health and addiction services, community groups and iwi service providers, Health Minister Andrew Little said in a media statement.

It gives methamphetamine users the opportunity to get "culturally-appropriate therapeutic help" with an approach specially tailored for the local community.

"It has been shown to reduce drug-related harm and support better community health, improved social wellbeing including re-engagement with whānau and employment, and better justice outcomes including reduced family violence and crime."

Little said demand for addiction treatment services had grown "steadily" over the past decade and more needed to be done to support people and communities struggling with drugs.

The eastern Bay of Plenty region has been identified as a community experiencing a high level of drug-related harm.

It has higher than average methamphetamine use/possession-related offences, wastewater testing results, and proportion of people seeking help to get on top of drug addictions.

Te Ara Oranga was piloted in Northland and was a "game-changer" in the fight against methamphetamine and drug-related crime.

"More than 3000 Northland people and their whānau have now been helped since the programme was first started. For every dollar spent on the programme there has been a return of between $3 and $7," Little said.

"It's an example of a community-wide and led programme that works and changes lives and we want more New Zealanders to benefit from it.

"We're building a whole new mental health system, and that includes expanding successful programmes like Te Ara Oranga.

"This Government is committed to a health-based response for those who experience drug addiction. Making the benefits of Te Ara Oranga available to in the eastern Bay of Plenty is part of that."

In addition to services rolling out in Murupara, $3.5 million of funding from Budget 2022 will enable Te Ara Oranga to expand and cover a geographical area from Whakatāne to Rotorua, and include Ōpōtiki, Kawerau, and Murupara.