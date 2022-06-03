The Port of Tauranga. Photo / File

Three auckland men have been arrested as authorities disrupt plans to import a large shipment of methamphetamine into New Zealand via the Port of Tauranga.

The arrests were made yesterday after an investigation following Customs' find of a container filled with pails of grease containing methamphetamine originating from Iran.

The total weight of the drug is yet to be determined, but police said in a statement they expected it to be a commercial quantity based on the concealment method.

The find was part of Operation Lithium, a combined NZ Police National Organised Crime Group and Customs investigation looking into the importation of a significant quantity of methamphetamine into the country.

Customs seized the shipment on May 10.

The three men arrested yesterday were aged between 21 and 42 years and were all charged with importing the methamphetamine and the 21-year-old man has also been charged with threatening to kill.

They are appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

National Organised Crime Group Detective Senior Sergeant Reece Sirl said methamphetamine devastated many vulnerable communities while organised criminal groups continue to profit off this type of offending.

"This seizure at the border is another demonstration of the Police and Customs working together to disrupt and dismantle organised crime networks and to make New Zealand more resilient to transnational organised crime."

Cam Moore, Customs manager of investigations, said: "Criminal gangs think they are untouchable, but this operation proves them wrong."

"We have stopped their drugs from reaching the New Zealand market, where it could have had a significant economic and human toll.

"Customs, Police and our overseas partners have the intelligence, capability and tools to dismantle these criminal networks – and every determination to continue doing so."

Police would not rule out further arrests as the investigation was ongoing.

Police would not be commenting further as the matter was before the court.