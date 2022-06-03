Police are cracking down on speeding through Cameron Rd roadworks. Photo / George Novak

Police plan to up their presence in Cameron Rd over the next week in an effort to crack down on speeding motorists

Western BOP road policing manager Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said police will be monitoring the area of roadworks between First and Fifth Ave.

"The roadworks are part of a programme of work under way to make this important thoroughfare safer for all road users."

A 30km/h temporary speed limit is in place to keep the area safe for contractors working on the road and all road users.

Police will have an increased presence in the area over the coming week and enforcement action will be taken against motorists who do not obey the speed limit, he said.

"We are also heading into a long weekend so let's all be safe on the roads and make sure it's an enjoyable one.

"Wear your seatbelt, put your phone away, slow down, and never drive if you've been drinking."