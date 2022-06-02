Leo the cat managed to make his way from Cambridge to Pāpāmoa. Photo / Supplied

Misha Gildenberger is a firm believer miracles can happen, but only if you make them.

The Tauranga-based Roma Pet Minding owner made the comment after using her microchip scanner on a cat last weekend.

Little Leo was found in Pāpāmoa and had been hanging around a property for a few days.

Someone who worked there posted to a community social media page asking if anyone knew who the cat belonged to, and Gildenberger headed straight over to see if the cat was chipped.

She said the cat was quite happy when she got there and after a quick scan found the contact details of its owners.

But the phone call to them was not what she expected - it turns out Leo's family lived in Cambridge. Their feline friend had gone missing three weeks before.

So how did a kitty cat make its way 100km to Pāpāmoa?

Gildenberger had no idea, but was certain the happy reunion would not have been so easy if his owners had not microchipped and registered to the database.

"Miracles happen, if you make them happen."

She had no idea how Leo had made his way to where he was found, but figured he might have jumped onto a trailer as a stowaway.

She encouraged pet owners to microchip and register their details so if their pet was lost, it could be returned like Leo.

Leo's owners were able to travel the next day to pick up their purring pal.

Caesar Manigos was one of the workers who looked after Leo during his Pāpāmoa stay.

He said when he found out Leo had travelled from Cambridge, he was shocked.

"I was like, 'far out, is that cat hitch-hiking?' "

He was glad to have been able to help bring Leo back to his family again.

"He was really friendly. We were happy to have him for a couple of days."