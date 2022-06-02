Rain or shine, land, air or sea, there's something on for everyone in the Bay of Plenty this long weekend. Photo / Supplied

In rain or shine, whether you're after activities on land, in the air or by the sea, there's something on for everyone in the Bay of Plenty this long weekend.

House of Surf co-owner Rowan Clifford said he was expecting an influx of families and visitors to the coast.

Clifford hoped many of them would take the plunge and sign up for a session in the waves.

"We embrace all conditions, rain or shine," Clifford said.

"If it rains we're going to be wet anyway and surfing is not a bad thing to do in the rain.

"You can go surfing, get cold and then hop into a hot pool and get warm."

Clifford said he encouraged everyone to give surfing a go.

"I would say it's never too late to learn. Everyone you see surfing in the water started at zero."

Clifford said House of Surf offered a completely non-judgmental environment to learn in and a discount at the nearby hot pools to chase away post-lesson chills.

Incubator Creative Hub director Simone Anderson says Matariki is an opportunity to celebrate Toi Māori. Photo / NZME

Incubator Creative Hub director Simone Anderson said the long weekend was only the beginning of a month-long Matariki programme at Tauranga's historic village.

"Throughout the whole month we're offering low-price workshops to give as many people as possible the opportunity to experience Māori art and health practices.

"For us it's about making Māori culture mainstream and this month is our opportunity to get out there and celebrate it."

Matariki events running at the Incubator this weekend include an art exhibition by the renowned Tame Iti.

Bay Karts Outdoor Racing co-owner Lance Somervell says the weekends are usually a popular time for families to get on the track. Photo / NZME

Bay Karts Outdoor Racing co-owner Lance Somervell said the weekends were usually a popular time for families to get on the track.

"Our two-seater karts are in high demand on weekends because under-10s can't be in a kart by themselves."

While Somervell said he could never tell if business on long weekends was going to be "steady or smashed" he had his fingers crossed for fair weather.

"Go-karting tends to be an impulse buy on the day. If it's an awesomely sunny day the phones go nuts between 9am and 11am."

Adventure Helicopters' most popular package includes a 30-minute scenic flight with a remote beach landing. Photo / File

Adventure Helicopters pilot Will Dolman said the small, family-run business had become more popular locally since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"I think people are looking for something they haven't done before that's in their own backyard, something fun and different, an experience, not a product."

Dolman said Adventure Helicopters' most popular package included a 30-minute scenic flight with a landing on a remote, virtually inaccessible beach.

But Dolman said the business liked to keep things "down to earth".

"We'll land in people's backyards if they've got enough room and they're not in town."

Soul Boul co-owner Stacey Horton says she is looking forward to the holiday atmosphere of the long weekend. Photo / Supplied

Soul Boul co-owner Stacey Horton said she was looking forward to the holiday atmosphere that comes with more visitors coming to town.

"We're open from 8am to 2.30pm, a small, little hole in the wall full of cosiness."

Horton said visitors to Soul Boul were fond of ordering avocado on sourdough at the moment.

"The kids usually get a banana bread and an iced or hot chocolate or a smoothie."

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said long weekends were always a highlight in the region's tourism calendar.

"It will also be great to see locals getting out and about, enjoying everything that our region has to offer indoors and outdoors."

Nathan said tourism operators and accommodation providers had been busy preparing for an increase in local and domestic visitors.

"The icing on top will be having some new international visitors in our region now that New Zealand's borders are reopening."

Mount Backpackers is fully booked by Kiwi travellers over the long weekend. Photo / NZME

Jo Veale of Mount Backpackers said their rooms were all booked for the weekend by Kiwi visitors.

"We haven't got any international visitors coming in this weekend."

Veale said the business had kept afloat by providing accommodation for seasonal workers during the pandemic.

"For seasonal workers, the hostel becomes their home. They're not looking to go down the street, explore and spend money."

Veale said although it was good to have bookings from Kiwi travellers the hostel would still benefit from the return of the international market.

"We want the tourists back."

What's on in the Bay of Plenty this Long Weekend?

Matariki Programme 2022

Fry bread making, essential oil balm workshops and art exhibitions.

June 3-11 at The Historic Village, Tauranga

Mt Maunganui re:generate Fashion Market

Stalls of preloved fashion and accessories.

Monday, June 6 from 10am to 2pm at Mount Maunganui Sports Centre

Project Youth Hip Hop

Dance competition at Trustpower Baypark Arena from 1pm to 10.30pm.

Saturday-Sunday, June 4-5

You Should Be Dancing

Giant disco celebration at Totara St from 8pm until late.

Saturday, June 4, T18, entry $20

Rotorua Jazz Club

Heavy Loung'in – acoustic gypsy swing, latin grooves and dynamic improvisation.

Sunday, June 5, Citizens Club 4.30 to 8pm. $20 casual, $10 members

Te Mana Wāhine Toa – Women of Strength

Local artist Vendela Elliott showcases work inspired by women for women.

June 4-25 10.30am to 2pm, Arts Village, Hinemaru St

Under the Stars – A Matariki Exhibition

An exhibition celebrating Matariki with work from Rotorua-based artists.

June 4-25 10.30am to 2pm, Arts Village, Hinemaru St