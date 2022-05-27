Marine Park at Sulphur Point. Photo / George Novak

Previously rejected plans for a world-class marine research and education facility are back on the table in Tauranga.

Those backing the idea say it would have a "huge economic impact" locally and increase research capabilities around climate change, but a critic says the facility should go elsewhere.

The council is consulting about plans to reclassify an area of land at Marine Park, Sulphur Point to allow the University of Waikato development.

The council sought to revoke the reserve status of the land in 2018 but Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage blocked the bid in July 2020.

This time around plans are slightly different. The proposal was to reclassify a small portion of the land to enable the facility's development and other parts would be retained as a council-owned reserve.

Council general manager of strategy and growth Christine Jones said commissioners had the authority to confirm the reclassification and would notify the Department of Conservation of their decision.

She said commissioners would consider all the feedback for and against the new proposal before making a decision.

If the commissioners decide to go ahead with the proposal, there would be a tender process and the reclassified land would be leased to the successful bidder, she said.

She said the University of Waikato stakeholders and the wider community had been notified of the consultation process.

Potential benefits of the research facility included increased tertiary education and research capabilities, local employment opportunities and flow-on benefits to other industries within Tauranga.

"The increased research capability will help us explore innovative and sustainable responses to climate change and the risks facing the local coastal environment," Jones said.

It was also intended that the public would be able to access parts of the facility for a range of educational and recreational activities, she said.

Ngāi Tamarāwaho hapū spokesman Buddy Mikaere. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ngai Tamarawaho spokesman Buddy Mikaere said the hapū was "a bit ambivalent" about the proposal but understood how the facility would benefit the city.

He said the council had notified mana whenua about the consultation.

"So long as it remains a reserve of some kind then I guess all good."

University of Waikato senior deputy vice-chancellor Alister James told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend he was excited the council was moving forward with plans.

"We have never stopped wanting to have this, and the facilities we have now are not fit for purpose for the type of research we are being asked to do."

If the proposal was approved, the university was "highly committed" to submitting "the best quality bid to benefit both the city and wider region".

James said the facility would allow "world-class" research to be carried out helping address "major climate change issues within the marine environment" and development in the agritech space.

The public would also be able to access the centre with education for the wider community a key focus, he said.

He said many locations for the site had been explored but Sulphur Point reserve was the "most fit for purpose" because of its proximity to the water and easy public access.

"It is a fantastic opportunity. We have long wanted to be able to deliver world-class marine research and teaching in the Bay of Plenty."

Former Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell was "delighted" with the council's decision to consult the community.

In 2020 Powell hit out at Sage for blocking the bid.

He described the proposed facility as a "no-brainer", saying it would have a "huge economic impact" in Tauranga.

Former Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell pictured at a council meeting in 2020. Photo / George Novak

"The fact the commissioners are relooking at it speaks volumes to the need for an entity of this sort in Tauranga."

Not only would it boost the economy and employment opportunities in Tauranga, but also housing a specialist science facility would "raise the optic of the city".

Citizens Advocacy Tauranga chairman Rob Paterson opposed the council's decision to consult the community, saying there was already a lack of green space in the area.

He submitted against the council's original proposal in 2018.

"I don't think there's any merit in putting this back in again so soon after it was refused."

He also did not understand why it needed to be near the water.

"This is reserve land and there's no reason why, in my opinion, the university needs to be in this particular site. They can go elsewhere and get private land to develop better facilities."

Tauranga Yacht and Powerboat Club vice commodore Phil Scherer said it had no objection to the location of the facility as it would not impact the club's operation.

The community can have a say at www.tauranga.govt.nz/marine facility until June 20.