Marine Park, the site of a proposed marine research facility at Sulphur Point. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga residents are encouraged to have their say on renewed efforts to reclassify an area of reserve land to enable the development of a world-class marine research and education facility.

Tauranga City Council is consulting on whether people support plans to reclassify an area of land at Marine Park, Sulphur Point. The council is proposing to reclassify the area of land (about 6 per cent of the reserve) from a recreation reserve to a local purpose (marine research and education facility) reserve.

The council said in a statement today that reclassifying the land would allow a marine research and education facility to be located there in the future.

Reclassifying the land, rather than revoking its reserve status, also maintained the protections under the Reserves Act 1977 and would not impact the council's ownership of the site.

Council general manager of strategy and growth Christine Jones said: "It's important that the community has the chance to have their say on our proposal as we believe the facility would play a key role in contributing to growing a sustainable economy that improves productivity and delivers prosperity to local people and communities."

"The proposed facility would also enable increased research opportunities into innovative and sustainable responses to the effects of climate change to protect one of Aotearoa's most precious taonga - our beautiful marine environment."

In 2018, the council consulted on a similar proposal for the land. However that proposal sought to revoke the reserve status rather than reclassify it.

"Reclassifying the reserve will provide the community with more assurance that the land will remain protected by its reserve status and under council ownership," Jones said.

The reclassification, if approved, would be part of a master planning exercise for Sulphur Point and Marine Park – through the council's Marine Facilities Framework – to address the competing needs of the community to have access to the water," Jones said.

"We recognise the growing demand from the community to have access to the water.

"Council has included funding in the recent Long-term Plan for new boat ramps at Sulphur Point. The Marine Facilities Framework, which is currently being developed, will help guide where and when these facilities are required and what else may be needed to provide opportunities for our community to access the harbour."

If the reclassification is successful, entities that are able to demonstrate the capability to establish and operate a facility will be able to apply to lease the land through a tender process.

It's intended that parts of the marine research and education facility would be open to the public for a range of educational activities and the extent of this would be set out through the tender process.

Marine Park is 114,285m2 in size. The proposed area for reclassification is 7,000m2.

The community can have their say here www.tauranga.govt.nz/marinefacility until June 20.