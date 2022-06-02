Riverbank works by the Te Puke Highway have been set back by bad weather. Photo / File

Toll waivers on the Tauranga Eastern Link have been extended with wild weather delaying "vital" Te Puke Highway riverbank works.

The country's transport agency said strong winds had impacted the capacity to safely complete work to stabilise the Kaituna riverbank alongside the Te Puke Highway and extra time was needed to complete the job.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency infrastructure delivery regional manager Jo Wilton said while the team had made significant progress, getting the crane into position safely and some very windy conditions affected the programme.

"Well over 50 per cent of the sheet piles are in place, however, we need a bit more time to complete the retaining wall.

"The weather slowed things down this week as the crane can't operate in high winds. The 20 metre steel sheet piles act like a big sail, and that's not safe for anyone."

Work had continued and the focus was on completing the sheeting piling as soon as possible, she said.

"We appreciate the stop/go is causing delays and the team are actively monitoring the queue lengths during the peak morning and evening peak travel periods."

The agency previously reported road workers were verbally abused and had objects thrown at them by people travelling through.

The alternative route is the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road and the toll waivers have been extended until June 10.

The toll-free periods are Monday to Friday:

• 6am to 9am for eastbound traffic

• 4pm to 7pm for those travelling westbound (while the stop/go is in place on the Te Puke Highway).



"We appreciate this will cause some disruption. Thank you for your ongoing patience while we complete this vital work."