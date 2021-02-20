Man shot in Bay of Plenty, police seeking information

Police are seeking more information after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the Bay of Plenty yesterday. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after another man sought help for a gunshot wound to his leg in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a grievous assault from an address off State Highway 30, near Lake Rotoma yesterday about 2.30pm.

She said a man entered a property and asked for help for an alleged gunshot wound to his leg.

He was airlifted to Rotorua Hospital in a serious to moderate condition.

The man was alleged to have been shot on SH30 near Te Teko. The police Armed Offenders Squad was alerted as a precaution following the incident, she said.

A 25-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court today.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Police ask that if anyone has any information that could help, to contact them by calling 105 and quoting file number 210219/2812.