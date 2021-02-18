Truck breakdown in Tauriko causes traffic delays

A truck breakdown at a busy Tauriko roundabout is causing delays for motorists. Photo / File

Motorists are set to face delays after a truck has broken down at a busy Tauriko roundabout this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised motorists to expect delays.

"Due to a truck breakdown, the right lane [of State Highway 29a] is blocked at the roundabout intersecting State Highway 36."

The incident appeared to happen at 4.11pm, according to the NZTA website.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were alerted to the incident shortly before 4pm.

Police were no longer at the scene as traffic was backed up and they were not needed for the safety of motorists, the spokeswoman said.