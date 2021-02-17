TECT to consult with its beneficiaries on structure changes

TECT trustees. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust has announced it will consult its beneficiaries on a proposed restructure.

Trustpower's recently announced a strategic review, including a potential sale of its retail business.

TECT trustees said the potential Trustpower sale meant TECT has to change its structure, but their proposal would protect the TECT rebate for all existing beneficiaries for approximately 30 years.

"A sale of Trustpower's retail business to a third party would mean that our beneficiaries would no longer be Trustpower's 53,000 Tauranga local retail customers," they said.

"If we don't act now, TECT's beneficiaries would only be a small number of larger commercial electricity users that will remain customers of the Trustpower Generation business.

"We need to update the structure of TECT to ensure that we meet our obligations under the trust deed and that TECT is meeting the purpose it was established for."

The proposal aims to balance protecting the annual TECT rebate for existing beneficiaries, and the purpose TECT was established for: to provide long-term benefit for all the residents and communities of Tauranga and Western Bay.

"Even if the current strategic review by Trustpower does not lead to a sale in the short term, it demonstrates the ongoing uncertainty of the ownership of the retail business and the trustees believe that the structure of TECT needs to change to future-proof the trust and the rebate," the trustees said.

TECT's proposed restructure. Photo / Supplied

"This proposal ensures existing beneficiaries of TECT will continue to receive the TECT rebate, if they remain as customers of Trustpower or a buyer of Trustpower's retail business. Nothing will change for beneficiaries and the rebate will be protected."

Under the proposal, TECT would keep enough money to pay the rebate to existing beneficiaries for about 30 years.

"The remaining funds will be transferred to a new long-term community trust, focused on grants for major transformational projects and important services for our region such as our local rescue helicopter service.

"The Western Bay's growing needs in terms of infrastructure, physically and socially, are only going to increase, which is where TECT can play an increasingly critical role with this new structure in place.

"The transition to a community trust will also resolve several other issues with the existing structure that have developed in recent years and pose ongoing risks to TECT.

Trustpower said its existing customers would have "very similar" rights to the current rebate under TECT's proposed changes to the trust deed.

"We know the TECT rebate is valued by our customers and it's pleasing to see our customers' rights are largely retained under the proposed amendments to the Trust deed," Trustpower chief executive David Prentice said.

"The trust's proposal is well-thought out and provides sufficient detail for our customers to make an informed decision about amendments to the deed."

Prentice noted the company had opposed a previous trust proposal to reform the deed because it would have fundamentally changed beneficiaries' entitlement – the TECT rebate.

"This proposal is noticeably different, as it preserves our customers' rights and is put forward as a result of our announced strategic review of the business."