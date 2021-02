FILE

A pedestrian has been hit by a car near Tauranga Girls' College.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, outside a dairy on Cameron Rd, about 7.50am.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and the road was not blocked, she said.

The spokeswoman said she believed the pedestrian was a male.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended and took the patient to Tauranga Hospital.