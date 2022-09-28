Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Decision to end school consent and healthy relationships programme Mates and Dates wrong

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support chief executive Blair Gilbert. Photo / Emma Houpt

OPINION:

It is always disappointing to hear about local schools missing out on services that help their students.

But the decision to stop funding a programme teaching teens about consent and healthy relationships could, in

