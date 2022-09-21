Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Sam Uffindell cleared but true test starts next year

Luke Kirkness
By
3 mins to read
National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell during his swearing-in ceremony in Parliament on August 2. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell during his swearing-in ceremony in Parliament on August 2. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Ever since the allegations of Sam Uffindell's past indiscretions came to light the biggest question has been whether it will cost him his job at the election.

On Monday, the Tauranga MP was reinstated

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.