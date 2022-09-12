Lots moved on from Covid-19 a long time ago but there is reason to be cautious, writes Luke Kirkness. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION:

The Government has decided to move to the next phase in New Zealand's Covid-19 response and put an end to the traffic light system.

It's about time.

Look at it as a result of the nation's hard work at managing the virus as best as possible.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision after Cabinet, closing the curtain on the country's official virus response which she started in March 2020.

The unofficial response - or the public's response as I'm calling it - has been finished for months.

Most people stopped worrying about the virus months ago it seems, with mask use in the likes of our supermarkets or in retail businesses virtually non-existent.

And it appears Cabinet noticed, ending the Covid-19 Protection Framework overnight along with other key changes such as:

• All mask-wearing requirements removed, except in healthcare and aged care facilities.

• Only those who test positive for Covid-19 are required to isolate for seven days, household contacts no longer need to.

• All Government vaccine mandates will end on September 26.

• The removal of all vaccination requirements for incoming travellers and aircrew.

These are good moves. However, I think some businesses may choose to continue with some precautions such as enforcing mask use and that needs to be respected.

And, despite these latest changes, now is not the time for everyone to forget about the virus.

Remember moving to alert level 1 after winning the first bout with the virus and spending months of time living life as though it was pre-pandemic?

That was before August 17, 2021, when the country was plunged into a weeks-long lockdown and never to return to the virus-free world of level 1.

No one knows what's around the corner in terms of Covid-19 but we know that following a number of ways to protect ourselves and others works.

If people are sick, they need to stay home. That's got to be the biggest thing and needs to be strongly followed.

Health NZ encourages vaccination but says staying home when sick, mask use, improving air ventilation indoors, physical distancing, basic hygiene and recording movements are also key measures.

Before August 17 last year, the Government should have been pushing hard for the nation to get vaccinated but, in my view, it was not quick enough to act.

This time around more of the onus lies with the public.

These latest changes provide more freedom but we need to continue taking some basic measures and be ready to ramp these up should case numbers begin soaring again or the virus changes.