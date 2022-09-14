Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Queen Elizabeth death: NZ public holiday is the wrong move - Luke Kirkness

Luke Kirkness
By
3 mins to read
The Princess Royal accompanied Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it made the trip south from Edinburgh to London, arriving at Buckingham Palace. Video / AP

The Princess Royal accompanied Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it made the trip south from Edinburgh to London, arriving at Buckingham Palace. Video / AP

OPINION

The Government found itself between a rock and a hard place when it came to making a decision about whether to hold a state memorial to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Damned

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.