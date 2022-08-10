National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

It appears Sam Uffindell has made some major mistakes in his life; some recently.

Being a self-confessed "bully" and "thug" as a teenager is one, and bashing a younger schoolboy is a major. The act resulted in him being asked to leave the exclusive King's College in 1999.

While not the biggest mistake, not telling the Tauranga public during the recent byelection of the skeletons hidden in his closet might be the most costly.

Uffindell has now been stood down from the National Party caucus pending an investigation into further "very concerning" accusations surrounding his behaviour at university.

A former female flatmate alleges he was an aggressive bully who once pounded on her bedroom door screaming obscenities until she fled through the window.

Uffindell has denied he was involved in bullying or intimidatory behaviour at university.

I believe 'innocent until proven guilty', but the total picture here is a terrible look for the rookie MP, and something that could possibly have been avoided, too.

If Uffindell told the public about the attack at King's College as part of his campaign, would this week have happened? It's tough to say, especially given the victim of the attack does not feel the apology is genuine.

But I can't remember anyone getting upset when Act candidate Cameron Luxton said drink-driving as a teenager was his biggest regret.

This was probably the best chance for Uffindell to front up, but the decision was made to keep it under wraps, even after he shared the information with the panel chosen to select National's byelection candidate.

In my view, it was a foolish decision. Did they not think it would come out eventually?

Unsurprisingly, many people online support Uffindell, making comments saying an adult should not be judged on the actions of their youth.

I agree to an extent, but anyone who decides to become a politician, who has their salaries paid by taxpayers, must be totally transparent with voters.

This was something the people of Tauranga deserved to know.

Uffindell, who has talked about getting tough on gangs and crime, could have used his past as an opportunity to springboard positive change by getting behind anti-bullying campaigns and actions.

Instead, he and National now find themselves in a political storm with the kind of publicity no politician or party wants.

The investigation into the latest allegations will be conducted by Maria Dew QC and is expected to take two weeks.

If the review finds validity in the former flatmate's allegations, Uffindell's fledgling political career - already in tatters and on a knife-edge - must surely be over.

If he is cleared and clings on to his spot in the National Party, questions will remain - including just how this will impact his chances of climbing the political ladder.

The biggest question though will be whether it costs him his job at the election.