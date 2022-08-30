Dr Andrew Old, deputy director general of health and head of the Public Health Agency, holds a media briefing to provide an update on the Covid-19 and winter health response. Video / Supplied

Dr Andrew Old, deputy director general of health and head of the Public Health Agency, holds a media briefing to provide an update on the Covid-19 and winter health response. Video / Supplied

OPINION:

I'm sick of the standstill we find ourselves in with the current Covid-19 response.

I believe we should open up the hatches and move to the green traffic light setting where there would be no restrictions.

Given the strain on our healthcare sector, I can understand the hesitancy to move in that direction.

However, I believe it's time to move on.

The pandemic has been going on since early 2020, remember? So if the healthcare sector isn't already under control, when will it be? I don't think any time soon.

If the decision-makers and health experts think that's unwise, why don't we lock down further in a bid to really stamp the virus out?

That won't happen as long as our borders remain open and it would be politically dangerous given the impact on business owners and the overall morale of the country.

And that's where the country finds itself, in a rut and not sure whether to open up or continue as we are. That's how it seems to me, anyway.

There were 2464 community cases yesterday, with the seven-day average being 2251. There were 314 hospitalisations.

The numbers are higher than in Queensland, which boasts a similar population to New Zealand, where there were 1233 new cases and 283 in hospital.

I've just returned from the Australian state and was surprised to watch as it appeared the public isn't taking any measures against the virus.

It's recommended masks are worn in areas where social distancing isn't possible but those directions seemed to me to be seldom followed, not only by the public but by retailers and hospitality workers too. They are still required in healthcare settings, in aged-care facilities and on public transport.

People need to isolate themselves for a week if they get Covid-19 and for a week after the end of isolation, people must wear face masks at all times when they leave their homes.

I believe that should be implemented here, with those concerned about the virus free to make any decisions themselves around protection and those who are not free to go about life pre-pandemic style if they choose.

In July, Professor Michael Baker said there were two options going forward: ignoring the virus and putting up with the burden this would cause or introducing measures to reduce the daily rate of infection.

I say move to green and open up because at this current rate there's no end in sight. It feels like we're just trudging away waiting for something to happen.

It seems we're going to have to learn to live with the virus either way — even if we try to stamp it out, there's no guarantee it won't end up endemic.

It's time to move on.