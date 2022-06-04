A reader suggests tougher penalties are needed for criminals. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Over the past few weeks, I have listened to many people being interviewed by the media over an ever-increasing law and order problem.

They include community leaders, mayors, police, MPs, victims, and government departments. Most paint a picture of complexity.

To me, the situation is more straightforward.

In regard to youth offending, if the parents or caregivers/guardians are unwilling to discipline and control their children then the judicial system should without challenge make a few severe examples of these ram-raid offenders in terms of penalty.

The word will soon get around.

In terms of adult offending, significantly increased penalties and a much firmer police stance is needed.

In both cases, if the deterrent is severe enough then offenders will think twice.

The Government can rush through urgent legislation went it suits so it can address law and order with urgency if it wants.

A consequence of the breakdown that exists is increased insurance claims and premiums for us all.

There is also lost productivity.

Leigh Neilson

Tauranga

People urged 'get out and vote'

Early voting for the Tauranga byelection starts shortly and I urge all Tauranga residents to send a clear message to the current government regardless as to the way they vote and get out and vote.

Do you support the health reforms? Do you support the Three Waters Reforms which will take local control away from our community and do you support the fact that whilst we are able to vote for our MP we are not going to be permitted to vote for our councillors for at least another two years?

And then there's the cost of living crisis, crime and a lack of attendance at our schools, which will only result in an overall dumbing down of our society.

In my view, if this was a government that was confident in what it was doing it would have put up a stronger challenge in this byelection rather than the PM already saying that it is unlikely Labour can win.

It's time to send a strong and clear message to this government by getting out and voting.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz