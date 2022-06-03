A Tauranga reader wonders where the e-waste recycling options are. Photo / Bevan Conley

Many hands make light work

My neighbour and I are in our late 60s and most Thursdays we pick up roadside rubbish on State Highway 34.

Last Thursday, we picked up 310kg of rubbish and delivered it to Kawerau transfer station.

We aren't responsible for the rubbish but if we don't pick it up we are responsible for leaving it there.

We have the time so we hook the trailer on, put on hi-vis and off we go.

I don't understand why some people throw rubbish out, so we just pick it up.

It's nothing special, we just do it because we can.

We live in a beautiful part of the world and every day, I appreciate getting up and giving back to our area where I can.

If the thinking is, "I didn't put it there, it's not my job, it's another person's job and I don't have to do it", then the rubbish stays on the roadside.

May I suggest, people who like walking or bike riding, take a little bag, pick up the rubbish and help keep our beautiful area clean and litter-free.

It's not a big thing but it does make a difference.

Well done to the many people who do this already, keep up the good work.

John Rosanowski

Kawerau

