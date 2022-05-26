How the future library and community hub, exhibition and museum buildings could look. Image supplied / Tauranga City Council

How the future library and community hub, exhibition and museum buildings could look. Image supplied / Tauranga City Council

OPINION

I have followed the idea for the new-look CBD for some years now, and I'm pleased the concept is coming to some form of reality.

At the same time, I can see the final build reaching at least $500 million to provide all the features that have been requested and advised for the satisfaction of the public and Local Government.

An obvious place to save millions of dollars is the opportunity to combine the library

with the museum.

At the serious stage of planning, allow generous space for a number of high-quality museum cabinets in the library.

Museum cabinets could be furnished with themed displays, local history, Māori art,

early explorers.

Library staff could display the appropriate books and other relevant information nearby,

to encourage the public to take an enthusiastic interest in the combined display.

Quietly, in the background, an audio-visual could add to the interest without having

to build a museum until you really need one.

It's the unseen items that always make museums so costly. Fees to be paid for invited guests, or asking for cultural, historical and art displays to be shipped from overseas,

are a nightmare even for well-established museums.

I wish the council every success in establishing the new CBD.

Russell McKenzie

Pāpāmoa

Shout-out to the crew

A big shout-out and thank you to the road crew working on Poripori Road.

I drive a school bus up there, and the run requires that I stop, do a U-turn and pick up students inside the actual Stop-Go repair zone.

I'm also required to try and stay on time, as one bus delayed becomes four buses delayed from the transit point.

The road crew always try not to hold me up, which is appreciated.

This morning they spotted two students who were caught in the stopped queue at the far end and were about to miss the bus.

The road crew stopped all the machines and my bus, allowing the boys to sprint after me.

Naturally, I threatened the boys with 10 press-ups so it won't happen again.

Again, thank you for a job well done in all weather.

Graham Crooks

Pyes Pa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinions, based on facts or current events.



• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz