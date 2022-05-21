Malachi Subecz should never have had to go through this hell, says a reader. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

The abuse and eventual murder of a child are always shocking but reading the details of Malachi Subecz's abuse sickened me.

It is so sad to think his killer, Michaela Barriball, was looking after him.

Barriball, in my view, is the epitome of evil.

The fact she was "scared " to take him to the hospital shows how selfish she was, and that was the least of her faults.

While Oranga Tamariki and police try to stop the abuse of children they get nothing but criticism.

I will always believe that if anyone, man or woman, abuses or kills a child they should be prevented from ever having care of any child ever.

That beautiful innocent child should never have had to go through this hell.

I hope Barriball will be haunted by this shame forever.

Catherine Keane

Greerton

Racism apparent

I have lived in Tauranga for more than 10 years, and for me, the racism here has been apparent.

Perhaps because I came from Wellington, which is happily diverse in its ethnicity and a difference to the majority culture (Europeans) does not automatically mean minority cultures were lesser as seems to be the acceptable norm here.

I am particularly concerned about the attitude of a vociferous section of the community here regarding Māori.

So often, I have heard in casual conversation that Māori just live on handouts, that they expect the Government to provide for their needs without them taking any responsibility.

Views like this have often been imparted to me by perfect strangers.

Since I am an 84-year-old, middle-class, Pākehā woman, it is assumed I would share these racist opinions.

Let us be mature enough to admit things were not done fairly, and do our best to rectify the situation.

We are all human after all.

Sally Quaddel

Tauranga

Itemise spending

I would be very happy if the Government set up a mechanism to investigate exactly where the money "thrown at" health (went), to be itemised and made public and the outcomes so far achieved and those still to be. Likewise in education.

A.D. Kirby

Pāpāmoa

