Supermarkets are not charities, says a reader. Photo / NZME

Supermarkets are not charities, says a reader. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Inflation, Inflation, which I mainly blame on the Government borrowing and printing billions of dollars as part of the Covid response, has pushed up the cost of food.

Countdown and Foodstuffs have responded by reducing the prices of essentials. Is this appreciated? I'm sure by some but there is a lot of noise demanding even greater reductions.

Supermarkets are businesses, not charities running food banks.

They have huge capital investment and operate on fine margins.

These demands remind me of a speech in the Senate, by the Roman Cicero: "Some of us believe it was an ill day when our citizens were granted a free dole of corn (for bread making), for it is human nature that what starts as gratitude quickly becomes dependency, and ends as outraged entitlement".

It seems that not much has changed in 2000 years.

Richard Prince

Welcome Bay

Confronting history

I read a comment by Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance representative Ross Crowley in your newspaper (News, May 10) that I cannot let pass without responding.

Crowley is reported as saying that including a museum in the proposed revamp of Tauranga's central city civic precinct would only serve to repel people from the CBD, because if it were to recount a true version of colonisation people would find it too confronting.

In my view, that is a very good reason for including a museum. Let our history confront people.

Let it challenge our beliefs, rather than present a sanitised version of history that panders to the prevailing prejudices of some people.

I fully support the presence of a museum in our civic centre.

I want a museum that recounts a history of Tauranga that includes "a true version of colonisation" (whatever that is) but which also recognises that any interpretation of historical events is always seen through the cultural lens of the historian.

Historical truth is always bundled up with cultural perceptions and experiences.

That may be different for different people.

Larry Dixon

Ohauiti

Military solution

Politicians have spoken bold words about being tough on crime but the consequences are presently being born solely by the victims, which has to end.

Brave words don't cut the mustard. Action is needed. What about compulsory military training, abandoned 50 years ago? Reintroduce it for all youths to attend for a couple of years.

Drum in the benefits of toeing the line and let society reap the benefits of acquired responsibility, reliability and, most importantly, respect. Teach skills and adventure activities so that pride is restored in being a Kiwi and this birth-right land that we love.

What about prison sentences with hard labour?. No more holiday camp rewards where food, shelter and comfort act to encourage a return. The disincentives must be conspicuous.

We need a referendum that shows the public has had enough and expects our atrocious criminal activity record comes to an end by urgent political action.

B Anderson

Bethlehem

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinions, based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz