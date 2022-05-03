Methamphetamine being smoked in a glass pipe. Photo / NZME

Jo Raphael's editorial 'Drug bosses now paying for their own vile crimes' (Opinion, March 26) is well written but, in my view, she misses an important part of the drug scene.

There will be a lot of lesser participants in the drug trade who will simply step up into the shoes of those locked up.

Another point is that in the drug-affected communities most people will know who among their fellow citizens are involved in some way in the drug trade, including who the consumers are.

The trade will stay forever whilst the consumers are there.

Yet the modern thinking is to endeavour to treat the consumers as victims who need medical attention, which in most cases will be unwanted.

Our society needs to crack down hard on all illegal drug consumers but at the same time give every assistance to those who on their own initiative wish to reform.

We should apply the same philosophy to those who consume legal drugs to excess, the principal one being alcohol.

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga

Police should show presence

It is with great concern that I read about a serious assault at the Willow St bus interchange with seemingly little or nothing done to stop this assault.

The police station is some 300m along the road.

Police should drive along Willow St and show some presence, and take these youths home to their parents or arrest them.

How is the council going to protect the proposed $349m-plus refreshed civic precinct from out-of-control, unruly people who frequent this area now?

The artist impressions I have seen show only families enjoying the open spaces.

Grahame Benvie

Matua

Act now as sea levels rise

We hear from research scientists that sea level rise could hit parts of New Zealand twice as quickly as expected due to the movement of tectonic plates.

Basically, as the land goes up and down, which we know it does, the sea level rise due to climate change has a much bigger and more alarming effect than initially thought.

So, for example, hundred-year floods could be annual in places.

What does this mean for the Bay of Plenty? Two things – action to reduce climate change and building climate change resilience should be front and centre of everything we do. No greenwashing, no procrastination, acting now.

This could not be spelled out any bolder for us.

Kat Macmillan

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz