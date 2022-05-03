Classic Builders is set to build 13 stand-alone homes on the former Bella Vista Homes development site at The Lakes. Photo / NZME

Classic Builders will begin construction of 13 new homes on the former Bella Vista Lakes development site next month after remedial engineering work is completed.

The land was taken over by Tauranga City Council in 2020 after 21 houses and building sites were evacuated in March 2018 amid safety fears. The homes were demolished and the council sold land in the development to Tauranga-based Classic Group after a tender.

Bella Vista Homes Ltd was put into liquidation in November 2018.

Classic Builders is part of the Classic Group, one of the country's largest residential construction companies.

In a written statement, Classic Group co-director Peter Cooney said once complete, the development would provide quality housing opportunities with 13 stand-alone dwellings for purchase by owner-occupiers - not investors.

Five house and land packages will initially be released, and while the exact prices have yet to be set, they will not exceed $950,000, he said.

Classic Group co-director Peter Cooney. Photo /NZME

Cooney said selling the 13 homes to owner-occupiers aligned with Classic Group's mission to provide more housing opportunities in the region.

He said previous stability issues at the site had been also addressed with significant investment in retaining the land.

"Classic Developments worked with local contractor Sabre Construction to ensure the retaining walls and civil works were carried out to the specific plan.

"Classic Group's health and safety company, CASE, and WorkSafe had been to the site to ensure all activities followed safe practices.

"Retaining has been established along the rear boundary to mitigate any possible stability issues with the housing at the back of the lots, and our development includes extensive retaining between the lots too.

"The result is solid, flat platforms with retaining on all sides, all achieved before any building begins.

"We are aware this site is the subject of public scrutiny and wish to assure [people] we're driving this development forward with a new vision and quality assurance measures in place every step of the way to ensure success.

"In addition, we are happy to be building more housing opportunities in a district starved of building-site opportunities."

There were previously 16 dwellings on the site Classic Builders is developing, and the revised 13-house layout creates "better outcomes" for the house design and lifestyle.

The dwellings will have a northwest outlook and have been designed to fit the subdivision design specifications for The Lakes.

Cooney said Classic Builders had worked within the site constraints to keep the houses at a reasonable size, while still providing outdoor living spaces.

The company's Bay of Plenty regional manager, Nathan Watkins, said the development offered an exciting opportunity to offer quality housing to a Tauranga market "hungry" for housing opportunities.

Interest has been strong, exceeding the number of houses available, he said. Classic was also developing 50 house and land packages in nearby Kennedy Ridge, Pyes Pa, to be available in the fourth quarter of the year.

Those who have expressed interest will be contacted when the house and land packages come to market, expected to be from May to July.

Classic Builders, a nationwide company, has so far built more than 6500 homes and developed over 4000 lots of land.



Late last year, Classic Group and the New Zealand Super Fund established a $300 million partnership that will help build thousands of new homes.