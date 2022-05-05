Rangiuru prop Benet Kumeroa during the last Te Puke Sports v Rangiuru clash.



A Rangiuru v Te Puke Sports game is always a bit special - but Saturday's derby clash could have more spice than most.

It's unusually early in the Baywide season for the two Te Puke clubs to meet - it's just round 2.

But at least in terms of games played, it's not that long since they last met. On that occasion, what turned out to be the last game of the 2021 season for both clubs was a bit of a bad-tempered affair. Playing at home, Te Puke Sports gained revenge for defeat at Centennial Park earlier in the year with a last-minute conversion, and also relieved Rangiuru of the Western Bay of Plenty challenge trophy, the Jordan Cup.

The trophy is once again on the line on Saturday when the sides meet at Centennial Park.

Both clubs have new coaches at the helm. At Rangiuru former All Black Tanerau Latimer has made way for former Māori All Blacks skipper Deon Muir, while on the other side of Atuaroa Ave, Tim Bond has stepped up to the head coach role. He is a relatively late replacement for Paul Tietjens who, while preparing for his second season in charge, got a too-good-to-turn-down job offer from Japan.

Muir will have arguably learned more about his charges from the first round of games, his side overcoming a determined Judea side 41-29 while Te Puke Sports ran rampant over Arataki with a 65-0 drubbing.

Rangiuru were 17-0 up inside quarter of an hour with tries to Jericho Yorke and Benet Kumeroa, both converted by Simon Rolleston who also added a penalty.

Judea pulled back a converted try before Lester Oliver extended Rangiuru's lead and Kumeroa added his second try, with Rolleston adding two more conversions.

Judea responded late in the half to make the score 29-14 at the break. Kumeroa made it a try hat-trick midway through the second half after Judea had scored two unconverted tries, with Hinckley Siaosi also crossing for Rangiuru.

It was one-way traffic at Arataki as Te Puke Sports' Jack Hollinshead scored 25 of his side's points with three tries and five conversions.

The other try scorers were Brad Armstrong, Kahu Craig-Ranga, Cheyenne Dalley, player of the day Grady Forbes, Ryan Wilkins, Luther Hirini, Josh Baxter and Matt Wallis.

The Western Bay of Plenty sub-union combined Development and Local Rugby competitions also kicked off on Saturday with eight development teams playing alongside Katikati, Eastern Districts and Pāpāmoa in two separate competitions.

Rangiuru development beat Judea 35-7 while Te Puke Sports development went down 27-14 to Katikati.

Eastern Districts defeated Pāpāmoa 22-0 in their Local Rugby clash.

On Friday, Rangiuru's women's side beat Waimana 58-0 at Centennial Park.

Draws for May 7

Baywide (2.45pm)

Mount Maunganui v Tauranga Sports, Blake Park; Rotoiti v Ngongotaha; Rangataua v Te Puna, Te Ariki Field: Arataki v Whakarewarewa, Arataki Park; Judea v Greerton Marist, Maharia Winiata Park; Rangiuru v Te Puke Sports, Centennial Park.

2022 WBOPRFS Development/Local Rugby (1pm unless stated)

Mount Maunganui v Tauranga Sports, Rangataua v Te Puna, Te Ariki Field; Judea v Greerton Marist, Maharia Winiata Park; Rangiuru v Te Puke Sports, Centennial Park; Katikati v Eastern Districts, Moore Park (2.45pm) Eastern Districts the bye.

May 8

Premier women

Waikite v Rangiuru 1pm.