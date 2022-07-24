Rotorua CBD bus depot. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Who would want to be a bus driver?

Just last week a person was arrested in Tauranga for boarding a bus while carrying a machete. The week before that, a person allegedly held a knife to the throat of a Rotorua bus driver while robbing the cash box.

These are two of the latest incidents involving anti-social, violent or threatening behaviour affecting our bus drivers in recent months. The issue has become so bad that bus drivers are boycotting certain stops.

It makes me realise just how vulnerable bus drivers are, sitting in that seat behind the wheel, concentrating on the road with however many passengers from all walks of life behind them.

I'm a regular bus passenger, and I'd like to think I'd stand up to anyone threatening a driver while on board. I've stood up to nasty bullies before and would again, even if I realise too late that my move probably wasn't wise. It's simply how I'm wired.

They say all it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing (sexist much?).

But while abuse of anyone - driver or not - should not be tolerated, one could be creating even more danger by confronting someone carrying a machete.

So what to do?

Some have suggested caging bus drivers as they do overseas. What a horrific thought - having to stoop to such measures to keep our drivers safe.

But I don't believe we need to go that far just yet.

The safety issue is a complex one but one thing that could be done meantime is to make the job more attractive.

Countless drivers have told me in recent years they got into the job because they want to help people or do their bit for the community. Such goodwill is admirable, but it'll only go so far when faced with long days, hostile and aggressive people, and less-than-lucrative pay.

First Union says new drivers earn just $22.75 an hour. Combine that with the sheer weight of responsibility drivers have, to ensure passengers are safe while navigating an incredibly large and heavy vehicle through often chaotic traffic along city streets - it's of no surprise to me there's a bus driver shortage.

It's unfortunate it has resulted in restricted bus timetables, especially at a time when local authorities are trying to get more people using public transport. I personally don't catch the bus as often as I used to because of this constant weekend schedule, and I'm just one person.

With fewer people on our buses, one could suggest our drivers - who are essential workers - are even more vulnerable than before.

What a vicious cycle.

In my view, better pay and more attractive working conditions could go a long way to temper the negative aspects some drivers are experiencing.

By creating a job with such incentives, we could remedy the bus driver shortage, get more people using buses, and ideally create a safer environment for all.

It's food for thought because right now it appears the status quo isn't working for any of us.