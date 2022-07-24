Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kiri Gillespie: No wonder there's a bus driver shortage, but I think I know how to fix it

3 minutes to read
Rotorua CBD bus depot. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua CBD bus depot. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

OPINION

Who would want to be a bus driver?

Just last week a person was arrested in Tauranga for boarding a bus while carrying a machete. The week before that, a person allegedly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.