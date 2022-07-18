Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Luke Kirkness: Air pollution data another reason for Government to pick a lane

3 minutes to read
Does the Government want people on buses or in cars? Photo / George Novak

Does the Government want people on buses or in cars? Photo / George Novak

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

COMMENT:

We need to find a different way to encourage public transport.

Government-funded research has shown air pollution in 2016 generated by humans resulted in 3300 deaths nationwide.

These included 107 deaths in Tauranga for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.