Richshea Webster shared her journey of recovering from a P addiction. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION

Thank you Richshea Webster for sharing your journey from rock bottom drug addition to where you are now (News, June 21).

You showed the way, with support and help, how to break free from addiction and how to turn your life around.

One has to walk a mile in your shoes to truly know the strength and support required to get to where you are today.

Stay the course Richshea and all others that have walked your walk - keep inspiring others to follow your path.

Richshea, Michelle Ramea and others that have turned your lives around, you give me great hope for the future guardians of our beautiful country. Noho Kaha (stay strong).

John Rosanowski

Kawerau

Traffic trouble solved

With regard to our chocked road network being more apparent during school drop-off and pick-up hours, the logical solution would be to close all inner-city schools and the highly valued land that they occupy could then be used for housing.

Replacement large schools should then be built on the outer fringe where housing is envisaged, having plenty of buses taking students to and from school to discourage parents from being the transporters.

The Government wants to house more people here in Tauranga and have a reduction in vehicle use, so by using battery buses and people living closer to inner-city then it is a double solution.

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

